A Look Back on HARMONY's Journey to Broadway

Harmony, the original musical with music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, is finally making its long-awaited Broadway premiere!

The musical, which tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six young men in 1920s Germany, premiered in 1997. A few subsequent productions took place, as well as a previously canceled Broadway run two decades ago. Finally, the show made its New York premiere last year.

Learn more about Harmony's long journey to the Broadway stage below!

Premiere in San Diego - 1997

Harmony officially premiered in San Diego in October 1997, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre. Previews began on October 7, and the show officially opened on October 19 and closed on November 30.

Danny Burstein originated the role of Rabbi. Other cast members include Mark Chmiel as Lesh, James Clow as Bobby, Steven Goldstein as Erich, Thom Christopher Warren as Harry, Patrick Wilson as Chopin, Rebecca Luker as Mary and Janet Mez as Ruth.

David Warren directed the production, with set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Mark Wendland, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy and lighting by Ken Posner.

Canceled Produtions in Philadelphia and Broadway - 2003

Harmony was set to have an out-of-town tryout in Philadelphia, beginning in November 2003, ahead of a Broadway run in 2004. Both productions were canceled due to lack of funds.

Atlanta (2013) and Los Angeles (2014)

10 years after the rumored Broadway production was canceled, subsequent productions of Harmony took place at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia in 2013 and at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California in 2014.

The cast for both productions included Leigh Ann Larkin, Hannah Corneau, Shayne Kennon, Will Blum, Douglas Williams, Chris Dwan, Tony Yazbeck, and Will Taylor.

Off-Broadway Premiere - 2022

25 years after the show's premiere, Harmony received its first New York City production. The musical was originally set to make its Off-Broadway debut at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in 2020, but was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, previews began on March 23, 2022, with an opening night held on April 13, 2022. Performances ran through May 8, 2022.

Warren Carlyle directed and choreographed the production, with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier and lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer. Sara Edwards choreographed.

Danny Kornfield played Rabbi, with Steve Telsey as Lesh, Sean Bell as Bobby, Eric Peters as Erich, Zal Owen as Harry, Blake Roman as Chopin, Sierra Boggess as Mary, Jessie Davidson as Ruth and Chip Zien as Older Rabbi.

The off-Broadway production of Harmony won the Off-Broadway League Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical.

Broadway - 2023

Now, Harmony finally comes to Broadway! Previews began on October 18, 2023, and opening night is set for November 13, 2023. Warren Carlyle directs and choreographs the production. Kornfeld, Telsey, Bell, Peters, Owen, Roman, Boggess and Zien all reprise their roles, with Julie Benko originating the role of Ruth on Broadway.

An original cast album was also released on August 31, 2023, which can be streamed below: