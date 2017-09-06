A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 to Play Final Performance Later this Month

Producer Scott Rudin announced today that the world premiere Broadway production of Lucas Hnath's celebrated new play, A Doll's House, Part 2, will play its final performance on Sunday, September 24, 2017. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, this wildly inventive American play picks up fifteen years after Henrik Ibsen's most cherished work, A Doll's House, concludes.

A Doll's House, Part 2 began previews on Thursday, March 30, 2017, and opened to ecstatic reviews onThursday, April 27. It went on to receive eight Tony Award nominations - more than any other play of the season. At the time of its closing, it will have played 30 preview performances and 173 regular performances.

Originally announced as a sixteen-week limited engagement, the production enjoyed a nine-week extension, spurred by the overwhelming critical enthusiasm and its awards season kudos. On July 25, new cast members Tony winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), and Erin Wilhelmi (The Crucible) joined original cast member Jayne Houdyshell at the Golden Theatre.

In addition to Tony nominations for Best Play for Mr. Hnath, and Best Director for Mr. Gold, the entire original cast (Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, Jayne Houdyshell, and Condola Rashad) received Tony nominations for their work with Ms. Metcalf receiving the Tony for Best Actress in a Play.

The design team for A Doll's House, Part 2 includes Miriam Buether (scenic design), Tony Award winner David Zinn (costume design), Tony Award winner Jennifer Tipton (lighting design), Tony Award winner Leon Rothenberg (sound design), Luc Verschueren/Campbell Young Associates (hair and makeup design), and Peter Nigrini (projection design).

A Doll's House, Part 2 is produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Barry Diller, Carole Shorenstein Hays, Universal Stage Productions, The John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Ambassador Theatre Group, Len Blavatnik, Peter May, Seth A. Goldstein, Heni Koenigsberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Al Nocciolino, True Love Productions, Diana DiMenna, JFL Theatricals, Barbara Freitag & Patty Baker, Benjamin Lowy & Adrian Salpeter, John Mara, Jr. & Benjamin Simpson, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, John Johnson.

