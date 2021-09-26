A CHRISTMAS CAROL's Hugh Vanstone Wins 2020 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone has won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Play for A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

Hugh has designed the lighting for more than 160 productions and worked for most of the UK's national companies and extensively on Broadway. He has received three Olivier Awards for Best Lighting Designer: in 2004 for Pacific Overtures (Donmar); in 2000 for The Graduate (West End) and The Cherry Orchard (National Theatre); and in 1998 for The Unexpected Man (RSC) and The Blue Room (Donmar). In New York he received TONY® award nominations for Mary Stuart and Spamalot. His most recent work includes: Ghost the Musical (West End); The Wizard of Oz (West End); Matilda (RSC); Deathtrap (West End); La Bête (West End & Broadway); Shrek (London & US Tour); The Late Middle Classes (Donmar); The Real Thing (Old Vic); Arabian Nights (RSC); A Steady Rain (Broadway); Tanz der Vampire (Vienna & Berlin).

This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. It's "a stunning piece of visual theatre" (Time Out) that features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."