A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE Heads to Cities Across North America
Just in time for the holiday season, the Peanuts gang will be coming to cities across North America in A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage. General and VIP tickets are on sale now at www.acharliebrownchristmaslive.com.
Produced by Gershwin Entertainment, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage is a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character.
This Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 50 years ago. Now, the live on stage adaptation of the classic animated television special brings all your favorite characters to life - all set to the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show. It even expands the storyline into greater detail with more fun, more music, more finding the true Christmas spirit. This Peanuts Experience also includes an intermission and, after the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing Christmas favorites.
So, join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.
A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz is based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. The stage adaptation by Eric Schaeffer with a special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. A Charlie Brown Christmas is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK Music Library, Inc.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On-Stage tour dates include:
LUCY TOUR
November 23 Windsor, ON Caesars Casino
November 24 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theater
November 26 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square
November 29 Lynn, MA Lynn Auditorium
Nov 30 / Dec 1 Ledyard, CT Fox Theater @ Foxwoods
December 3 Buffalo, NY Riviera Theatre
December 5-6 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie PAC
December 7 Lowell, MA Lowell Auditorium
December 8 Burlington, VA Flynn Center
December 10 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater
December 12 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center
December 13 Dekalb, IL Egyptian Theatre
December 14 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre
December 15 Louisville, KY The Brown Theatre
December 16 Zanesville, OH Secrest Auditorium
December 17 Warren, OH WD Packard Music Hall
December 18 Albany, NY Palace Theatre
December 19 Petersburg, VA VSU Multipurpose Center
December 20-21 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater
December 23 West Palm Beach, FL The Kravis Center (Dreyfoos Hall)
December 26 Augusta, GA Miller Theater
December 27 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
December 28 Pittsburgh, PA Bhyam Theater Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
LINUS TOUR
November 20 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena
November 22 Federal Way, WA Federal Way Performing Arts Center
November 23 Seattle, WA The Moore
November 24 Vancouver, BC The Vogue
November 26 Edmonton, AB Enmax Center @ Winspear Hall
November 28 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre
November 29 Fargo, N*E*R*D Fargo Theater
November 30 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater
December 1 Eau Claire, WI Pablo Center at the Confluence
December 03 Cleveland, MS Bologna PAC / Delta State University
December 05 Lafayette, LA Heyman Performing Arts Center
December 06 Shreveport, LA Municipal Auditorium
December 07 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino
December 08 Shawnee, OK Shawnee Firelake Casino
December 09 Houston, TX Stafford Centre
December 10 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts
December 11 Dallas, TX Toyota Music Pavilion
December 12 Midland, TX Wagner Noel
December 14 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino
December 15 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim
December 18 Santa Clarita, CA College of the Canyons / SC PAC
December 19 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater Bakersfield
December 20 Stateline, NV Montblue Casino
December 21 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall Eccles
December 22 Denver, CO Paramount Theater
December 23 Casper, WY Casper Events Center
December 26 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
December 27 San Diego CA Balboa Theater
December 28 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theater
December 29 Livermore, CA Bankhead Theater