A Benefit In Support Of Arts Education For All NYC Public School Students Comes to The Yale Club of New York City

This Monday, April 29, 2019 is the annual benefit for The Center for Arts Education 'CAE CELEBRATION 2019' at The Yale Club of New York City (50 Vanderbilt Ave.) This gala evening is a benefit in support of arts education for all NYC public school students. There will be performances by: Lillias White, Emmy and Tony Award winning Broadway performer;Taia Bell, CAE Career Development Program alumna; and Hollis Headrick Jazz Ensemble. The CHAMPION OF ARTS EDUCATION HONOREES are Mark Golden, CEO, Golden Artist Colors, Inc. and Emmanuel Lubin, Field Support Liaison, NYC DOE District 29. The evening begins with 6pm - cocktails, music and auction; 7:30pm - dinner, performance and awards. Ticket prices: $200 (Cocktail Reception); $500 to $25,000 (Cocktails & Dinner event). For more information, contact: Katherine Freedman at 212.239.7814 or katherine@caenyc.org.

Some of the Auction items include artwork by Christopher Martin, Natvar Bhavsar, Elliott Arkin, Bradley Hart, Nicolas Sanchez, Amy Stein.

The benefit leadership includes- CHAIRS: Lawrence B. Benenson, Jill Braufman & Daniel Nir, Agnes Gund, Alvaro Leal, Abigail Scheuer. VICE CHAIRS: Amy Bermant Adler, Marjorie Altschuler, Cindy Chang & Tom Booker, Samantha Britell & Jeffrey Levine, Jim & Beth Greenberg, Gloria Pitagorsky, Sherri & Marc Powers, Mandeep & Paresh Trivedi, Barbara & Marc Warren. BENEFIT COMMITTEE: Grimanesa Amoros & William Grant Fleischer, Elliott Arkin, Monica Arora & Raj Goyle, Latasha Brown, Angela Chen, Ruth Epstein & Richard Pinner, Sebastian Ficht, Joanne & Thomas Lenhart, Manon Slome.

The Center for Arts Education (CAE) is committed to ensuring that every child in every New York City public school has equal access to a well-rounded education of which the arts are a central component. They work to achieve this mission through school and community programs, professional development, parent engagement, and advocacy. CAE offers a comprehensive platform that includes model programs in all arts disciplines, professional research, and policy recommendations that inform the conversation about arts education at every level from the classroom to the Capitol.

To get involved, visit their Action Center to learn about their school and community programs. And, if you'd like to talk about bringing CAE to your school, please contact the website / office. The Center for Arts Education 266 West 37th Street 9th Floor, NYC NY 1018 (Enter at 520 8th Ave.) | centerforartsed.org. The CAE BOARD OF DIRECTORS are: Jill E. Braufman, Chair; James Greenberg, Vice Chair; Joanne Lenhart, Vice Chair; Paresh Trivedi, Secretary; Angela Chen, Treasurer; Amy Adler, Marjorie Altschuler, Lawrence B. Benenson, Tom Booker, Latasha Brown, Arthur Greenberg, Alvaro Leal, Anish Monga, Marc D. Powers, Abigail Scheuer, David Shookhoff, Bruce Silverstein, Chloe Tapp, Charles Traub, Venk Varadan, Barbara Warren. EX OFFICIO Dariana Castro, Antonio Thompson. EMERITUS Laurie M. Tisch, Jody Gottfried Arnhold, David Sherman.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You