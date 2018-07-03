Gerald Caesar, Frankie Leoni and Kimber Sprawl Join A BRONX TALE; Chazz Palminteri to Play Additional Performances

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

As A Bronx Tale enters its final weeks of Broadway performances, the show welcomes Gerald Caesar, Frankie Leoni and Kimber Sprawl to the cast. Nick Cordero, Bradley Gibson, and Hudson Loverro have departed the show. Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri continues in the role of Sonny, now performing Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays beginning next week. He will also perform select Saturdays. For Mr. Palminteri's complete schedule, visit ABronxTaleTheMusical.com. Gerald Caesar has joined in the role of Tyrone. Frankie Leoni joins in the role of Young Calogero beginning July 5.

On July 15, Christiani Pitts will also depart. Kimber Sprawl will join in the role of Jane beginning July 17.

A Bronx Tale, the musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winnerAlan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, directed by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo is now playing at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) through Sunday, August 5, 2018.

Gerald Caesar (Tyrone). Gerald, previously a Webster Avenue swing, is excited to be returning to the Bronx in the role of Tyrone! National Tours: The Lion King (Simba). Regional: MUNY, Pittsburgh CLO, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Virginia Stage Company. ElonMT16! IG: gcaesar1

FRANKIE LEONI (Young Calogero). Frankie is so excited to make his Broadway debut! As a dual-citizen he is proud to represent both Italy and the USA. Follow him @leoniboyz.

Kimber Sprawl (Jane) is elated to join this amazing company! Broadway: Beautiful The Carole King Musical (swing). Tour: Disney's The Lion King(Sarabi/Nala cover). Regional: Felicia in Memphis at Walnut Street Theatre. Much love to my family, friends, Mom, CCM, DGRW and Tara Rubin Casting. IG: kimber_elayne

The show began previews Thursday, November 3, 2016 and opened Thursday, December 1, 2016.

A Bronx Tale also stars Richard H. Blake (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde, Matilda The Musical) as Lorenzo, Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Kinky Boots National Tour) as Calogero, Lucia Giannetta (Les Misérables - Broadway and 25th Anniversary Tour, A Bronx Tale at Paper Mill Playhouse) as Rosina, Levi Smith as the Young Calogero alternate, and Christiani Pitts (Broadway debut) as Jane (through July 15).

The ensemble features Joe Barbara, Michael Barra, Brianna-Marie Bell, Jonathan Brody, Ted Brunetti, Brittany Conigatti, Alex Joseph Grayson, Rory Max Kaplan, Charlie Marcus, Janelle McDermoth, Shannon Mullen, Robert Neary, Brandon O'Neill, Brandi Porter, Paul Salvatoriello, Joseph Sammour, Joseph J. Simeone, Joey Sorge, Dani Spieler, Cary Tedder, Kirstin Tucker, Keith White, and Christopher Henry Young.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola, the Dodgers, Tribeca Productions and Evamere Entertainment.

Tickets are on sale to the general public online at www.Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200, and in person at the Longacre Theatre box office. Group tickets are available through Dodger Group Sales at 1-877-536-3437.

A Bronx Tale's Original Broadway Cast Album is now available on Ghostlight Records in digital formats, with CDs in stores and online.

A Bronx Tale premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim February 4, 2016, through March 6, 2016.

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love and above all else: family.

The design team for A Bronx Tale includes Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Tara Rubin Casting, Casting; andRobert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose, Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman and Musical Direction is by Jonathan Smith.

A Bronx Tale will embark on a North American tour beginning in Rochester, NY on October 14, and will have an official press opening at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles, CA on November 8, 2018.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

