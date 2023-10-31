A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Nick Fradiani Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!

 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani will star on Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting Tuesday, October 31.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 3 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway Photo 4 Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Nick Fradiani takes you behind the scenes of his day at A Beautiful Noise!

 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani will star on Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting Tuesday, October 31 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).A Beautiful Noise

Nick Fradiani (Neil Diamond – Then) was the 2015 winner of “American Idol.” He released his debut solo project, Hurricane on Big Machine/Universal Records in 2016, featuring the hit single "Beautiful Life." Since 2017, he has toured the country and independently released multiple singles including “I'll Wait For You,” “Never Gonna,” and “Empire.” He recently released his second full length album Past My Past in 2022. National Tours: A Bronx Tale (Lorenzo.) Love and thanks to DGRW, my friends, and family; especially my Mom and Dad for taking me to my first concert at three-years-old to see Neil Diamond! (@nickfradiani).

In a statement, Fradiani, who has been the alternate for Neil Diamond – Then since the show’s world premiere, said, “Neil Diamond’s music was a huge part of my childhood. I grew up with my father performing his songs, and even taking me to see Neil as my first concert. To have the opportunity to take over the role of Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise on Broadway is truly an honor. I have seen first-hand the love, passion, and excitement the audience has brought to our theater over the past year, and I’m so lucky to continue being a part of this beautiful story.”

In addition to Fradiani, the cast of A Beautiful Noise also features Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Chita Rivera Award winner, Tony Award, and Drama Desk Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Shirine Babb as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond – Now), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond – Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble) and Deandre Sevon (ensemble).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Sweeney Todd).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob GaudioSonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production supervisor), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: Will Swenson Reflects on Leaving A BEAUTIFUL NOISE and Playing Neil Diamond Photo
Interview: Will Swenson Reflects on Leaving A BEAUTIFUL NOISE and Playing Neil Diamond

Tony nominee Will Swenson opens up about his journey portraying Neil Diamond in 'A Beautiful Noise' and the bittersweet feeling of leaving the show. Learn about his growth as a performer and the connection with Neil Diamond superfans.

2
Video: Nick Fradiani Performs I Am... I Said From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Nick Fradiani, who will soon take over the lead role in A Beautiful Noise, performs 'I Am... I Said' in an all new video! Check out the performance here! 

3
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE to Host Original Broadway Cast Album Signing Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE to Host Original Broadway Cast Album Signing

The cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will host a signing event of the Original Broadway Cast Album immediately after the matinee on Wednesday, October 18 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

4
Nick Fradiani Will Take Over as Neil Diamond - Then in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Nick Fradiani Will Take Over as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani will star on Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting Tuesday, October 31 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Learn more about Fradiani and find out how to get tickets to catch him in the show here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee
A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket
Beautiful Noise Keyart Reusable Tote Beautiful Noise Keyart Reusable Tote
Beautiful Noise Program Book Beautiful Noise Program Book

More Hot Stories For You

Meet the Cast of MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Review Roundup: I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Opens At Classic Stage CompanyReview Roundup: I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Opens At Classic Stage Company
Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Are Expecting Their First Child!Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Are Expecting Their First Child!
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on BroadwayTHE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Videos

Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL Video
Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL
The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Video
The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
I NEED THAT

Recommended For You