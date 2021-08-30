92Y to Present Monthly Performances From The LayeRhythm Experiment & Guests

The LayeRhythm Experiment and guests present five evenings of unique improvisational performances with movement, live music and spoken word poets, with Mai Lê Hô - Dance; Tatiana Desardouin - Dance; Lex Sadler - Bass; Simone Acosta - Keyboard; Jharis Yokley - Drums; Nasiyr Abdullah aka Osyris Antham - MC; Malik Burke aka Malik Work - MC. Performances are on September 17, October 8, November 12, December 10 and January 7. For tickets, please click here.

Since 2015, LayeRhythm has been presenting jam sessions - where musicians, dancers and vocalists contribute to NYC's vibrant street and club dance cultures.

Through natural and intentional evolution, in 2019 The LayeRhythm Experiment (TLE) was formed as a collective with the addition of audio/visual theatrical elements and some choreography on a stage. The collective has since performed at 92Y, Jacob's Pillow, for Purdue University (online) and Bridge Street Theater (online).

Built on improvisation and guided by principles of creativity, collaboration and playfulness, TLE's cutting-edge productions combine freestyle dance with live music on a theatrical platform, interwoven with audience interaction, captivating both young and old, theatre and club goers.