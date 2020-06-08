92Y to Present Conversation With Anna Deavere Smith
As part of 92Y's Confronting Hate initiative, 92Y announced a conversation with celebrated playwright, actor, and professor Anna Deavere Smith on Monday, June 15 at 7 pm ET. The conversation is free and is available to stream here: https://www.92y.org/archives/anna-deavere-smith
This timely discussion coincides with two of her most lauded works becoming available to stream: Twilight: Los Angeles, the filmed version of her 1994 one-woman play on the 1992 Los Angeles riots, will be aired on PBS's Great Performances. Notes from the Field, a 2018 film based on her play by the same name which explores racial inequality in the justice system, is currently available via HBO's online platforms.
92Y Confronts Hate is a multidisciplinary response to racism and hatred, designed to foster understanding and inspire action and change. The series launched on June 7 with The Politics of the Pandemic, a panel discussion on where the federal and local response has fallen short and the disproportionate impact on communities of color, and has also included Building Bridges: Is it Possible on June 8 with 92Y's Rabbi Peter Rubinstein and Reverend Jacques Andre DeGraff of Canaan Baptist Church in Harlem.
Rabbi Rubinstein is also slated for Praying with Our Hearts, Hands, and Feet, a talk with Imam Al-Hajj Talib 'Abdur-Rashid, Spiritual Leader of The Mosque of Islamic Brotherhood in Harlem on June 18 at 5 pm ET. The two friends and spiritual leaders from different neighborhoods will discuss their search together for a way forward according to the values of their faith traditions.
