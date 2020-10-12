92Y Mobile Dance Film Festival Presents Online Screening and Conversation Event, PLOT TWIST
PLOT TWIST will be presented Saturday, October 17, 7 pm.
As theaters closed across the country and large gatherings are prohibited, dance artists young and old found themselves missing the one thing they have trained hardest for-the stage.
The stage brings hope not only to the artists whose feet grace its presence but also to the hearts who fill the seats of theaters across the globe. DASH Academy artists and DASH Ensemble members sought to rewrite the story of the stage to continue to bring hope to artists and their viewers in a time where our nation needs it the most. In their film Side by Side, two generations come together to create a new wave of performative opportunities for dancers and audiences living through the global pandemic of 2020.
Directly following the screening, Director of the Mobile Dance Film Festival, Andrew Chapman, sits for a pre-recorded panel with the creators of Side by Side to discuss the making of this mobile dance film collaboration.
Featuring:
Gregory Dolbashian: Founder / Artistic Director of The DASH Ensemble, Co-Founder / Artistic
Director of the DASH Academy
Lindsey Pettus: Co-Founder / Managing Director of The DASH Academy
DASH Ensemble Members: Antonio Brown, Lauren Santos, Nathan Nirschl, Stephon Williams, London Brison, Elena Valls, Isaies Santamairia, Julia Discenza
DASH Academy: Christianette Caro Torres, Blake Vest, Bridget Wang, Georgia Cain, Carly Ross, Morgan Ferris, Mekinna Knight, Samantha Cobb
Side by Side film directed by Gregory Dolbashian & Julia Discenza
Side by Side film edited by Juia Discenza & Stephon Williams
Saturday, October 17, 7 pm ET, $5
Tickets: 92y.org/event/mobile-dance-film-fest-plot-twist
