92Y LYRICS & LYRICISTS Announces Limited Online Release of JERRY HERMAN: YOU I LIKE

From Hello, Dolly! and Mame to La Cage aux Folles, no one has written "showtunes" with as much exuberance as Jerry Herman whose musicals offer an optimistic approach to the human condition, finding common ground with his audience by showing us that the differences between us are, in fact, what unite us. 92Y announced a free online release of the Lyrics & Lyricists™ concert Jerry Herman: You I Like in a limited run from May 24 - 30, 2020. The online premiere at 7 pm ET corresponds with May 24, 1966, the date Jerry Herman's Mame opened on Broadway, where it ran for over 1,500 performances. Herman himself was part of L&L's fourth season, appearing on the 92Y stage in November 1974.



Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, Jerry Herman: You I Like was originally performed on 92Y's stage in February 2020, not long after Herman's passing. Einhorn explored themes that are commonly found in his work: love, family, home, and optimism, through such songs as "Time Heals Everything," "I Am What I Am," "It's Today" and "I'll Be Here Tomorrow."



"These themes are who Jerry Herman was as both an artist and as a man," comments Einhorn, who continues, "Jerry Herman was joy personified. He wrote shows that sparked joy, brought out positivity in the face of adversity, granted his characters second chances, and reinforced the love of family and life. He left a piece of himself in everything he wrote, and may these treasures bring some joy and comfort to everyone during these uncertain and challenging times."



Jerry Herman: You I Like features Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island), Cady Huffman (The Will Rogers Follies, Chicago, The Producers), Bryonha Marie Parham (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Prince of Broadway), Andrea Ross (The Sound of Music) and Ryan Vona (Once, Beautiful). Jerry Herman: You I Like is conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, who served as conductor, musical director and musical supervisor for the recent Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Cady Huffman, whose first Broadway role was in the original production of La Cage aux Folles, directs.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

