92Y Features Beanie Feldstein & More in Upcoming Programming

CABARET CONVERSATIONS

June 1, 6-7:30 pm ET, $50*

Award winning cabaret performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants. The series will kick-off with world renowned performer, and Artistic Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation, KT Sullivan.

CABARET HISTORY AND GREAT PERFORMANCES

June 8-22, 6-7:30 pm ET

(3 classes) $120*

Award Winning Cabaret Performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane will lead this lecture series about the art form of cabaret. Using video and audio recordings of influential performers throughout the decades, the series will explore the history of the art form and where it is headed into the future.

EXPLORING CABARET

Wed, Jun 6-Wed, Aug 10, 6-8 pm ET, $405*

If you love to sing and love cabaret, this is the place to take the (virtual) stage!



With deep cabaret experience and passion, join instructor Mary Feinsinger for this one of a kind virtual Cabaret. You'll learn how to choose the material that is the best for you, about the nuance of song interpretation, and enjoy a warm and fun environment where students support and encourage each other's work. The class culminates in a virtual cabaret performance via Zoom where friends and family are invited to watch you perform! Previous Cabaret's have culminated in a performance at cabaret hot spot, Don't Tell Mama-please note that this performance location is TBD and based on the opening and guidelines of NY state.

IFC's HOW TO BUILD A GIRL: Beanie Feldstein in Conversation with Variety's Jenelle Riley

New date/time: Fri, May 15, 5 pm ET, FREE on 92Y's Facebook Page

The world fell in love with Beanie Feldstein in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, where she played the relatable best friend of the titular character. Feldstein has since gone on to perfectly capture complicated heroines in films from Booksmart, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress in a comedy, and now in How To Build a Girl, the acclaimed adaptation of Caitlin Moran's memoir. In addition, Feldstein has appeared on Broadway opposite Bette Midler in Hello, Dolly! and will be seen later this year opposite Amy Schumer in The Humans. She will next begin production on American Crime Story: Impeachment as Monica Lewinsky. Feldstein talks with Variety editor Jenelle Riley about her busy career and the complex challenges of How To Build a Girl, available in the U.S. on May 8.



Love, Loss and What I Wore

Tune in to the virtual talk show, Stars in the House on Thursday, May 14 at 2 pm ET when Carol Kane and Delia Ephron join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for a FREE talk about Love, Loss, and What I Wore. The acclaimed play was presented at 92Y in 2017 as a special one-night-only performance and is now available in a limited online release through May 25, to benefit 92Y. Click here to watch the play in its entirety by May 25.

