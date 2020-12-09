Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
92Y Announces Online Conversation With Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, and Robyn Hurder
The virtual event will take place Monday, December 21, 7 pm ET.
Tony Award winner Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, and Robyn Hurder-stars of Moulin Rouge! The Musical-take to the 92 Y virtual stage with Ruthie Fierberg for a behind-the-scenes look at the show that's been nominated for 14 Tony Awards including Best Musical and individual performer nominations for each of the panelists.How have they adapted the characters of Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film for the stage? How do they manage to tell an intimate love story in the context of the most lavish, eye-popping and transportive production ever to hit Broadway? How on earth do they perform over 70 songs that celebrate some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years? And how do the central themes of the show-the celebration of artists and the struggles that face them-resonate now more than ever while Broadway is currently dark? Don't miss the chance to get up close and personal with the stars of this theatrical marvel.
Monday, December 21, 7 pm ET
FREE - watch here
