92Y Announces In-Person Fall Classical Music Season

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, will present its fall classical music season, its first fully in-person season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comprising 14 concerts performed in 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall, the fall season includes two appearances by world-renowned pianist Richard Goode; an all-Rossini program from tenors Lawrence Brownlee and Michael Spyres; the first performance by The Knights as 92Y's inaugural Ensemble in Residence; the 92Y debuts of rising star violinist Randall Goosby, intrepid cellist Seth Parker Woods, and the Grammy Award-nominated Aizuri Quartet; guitarist Ana Vidovic; MacArthur "Genius" Award winner and pianist Jeremy Denk, and others, performing a diverse group of repertoire which includes works of Eleanor Alberga, Johann Sebastian Bach, Joseph Boulogne, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, César Franck, Florence Price, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, and more.

A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

The Marshall Weinberg Fall 2021 Classical Music Season:

ORPHEUS CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Richard Goode, piano

Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 7:30 PM

Boulogne: Overture to L'Amant Anonyme

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C Major, K. 503

Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C Major, K. 425 "Linz"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

TAKÁCS QUARTET

GARRICK OHLSSON, piano

Saturday, October 23, 2021, 8 PM

All Brahms:

Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 26

Piano Quintet in F Minor, Op. 34

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

Lawrence Brownlee, tenor

Michael Spyres, tenor

MYRA HUANG, piano

Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 7:30 PM

All Rossini:

Il barbiere di Siviglia: "All' idea di quel metallo" Act I

Riccardo e Zoraide: "S' Ella mi èognor fedele" Act I; "Donala a questocore" Act I; "Teco or sara" Act II

Elisabetta Regina d'Inghilterra: "Deh! Scusa i trasporti" Act II

Otello: "Ah! vieni, nel tuo sangue vendichero le offese" Act II

Le Siege de Corinthe: "Grand Dieu, faut-il qu'un people" Act III; "Cher Cleomene" Act III

Armida: "Inquale aspetto imbelle" Act III

And additional Bel Canto repertoire to be announced

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

SETH PARKER WOODS, cello

ANDREW ROSENBLUM, piano

Saturday, October 30, 2021, 8 PM

Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 58

George Walker: Cello Sonata

Price: Andante, from Piano Sonata in E Minor

Schumann: Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Calvary Ostinato, from Lamentations

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

AIZURI QUARTET

Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 7:30 PM

Strozzi: L'usignuolo

Strozzi: L'amante modesto

Eleanor Alberga: String Quartet No. 1

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, Op. 127

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

JERUSALEM QUARTET

Saturday, November 6, 2021, 8 PM

Works by Brahms, Dvořák and others to be announced

Concert also available via livestream and available for 48 hours from time of broadcast.

Richard Goode, piano

Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 7:30 PM

Schubert: Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780

Schubert: Sonata in A Minor, D. 784

Schumann: Papillons, Op. 2

Bartok: 15 Hungarian Peasant Songs, Sz. 71

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

BERTA ROJAS, guitar

Saturday, November 20, 2021, 8 PM

Works of Presti, Anido, Sérgio Assad, and others

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

Jeremy Denk, piano

Saturday, December 4, 2021, 8 PM

Bach: The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I

ANA VIDOVIC, guitar

Sunday, December 5, 2021, 3 PM

Program to be announced

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

RANDALL GOOSBY, violin

ZHU WANG, piano

Thu, December 9, 2021, 7:30 PM

Mozart: Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K 454

Price: Fantasy No. 1 in G Minor

Price: Fantasy No. 2 in F-sharp Minor

Price: Adoration

Franck: Violin Sonata in A Major

THE KNIGHTS

ERIC JACOBSEN, conductor

COLIN JACOBSEN, violin

Saturday, December 11, 2021, 8 PM

Jessie Montgomery: Records from a Vanishing City

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in B Minor, D. 759 "Unfinished"

Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 "À Montevideo"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN, piano

Sunday, December 12, 2021, 3 PM

C.P.E. Bach: Suite in E Minor, Wq. 6/12

G. Catoire: Quatre Morceaux, Op. 12

Beethoven: Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Major, Op. 106 "Hammerklavier"

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

CONRAD TAO, piano

Saturday, December 18, 2021, 8 PM

Conrad Tao: Improvisation

John Adams: China Gates

Jason Eckardt: Antennaria plantaginifolia, "Pussytoes," (from A Compendium of Catskill Native Botanicals, Book 2)

J.S. Bach: Wenn wir in höchsten Nöten sein, BWV 641

Conrad Tao: Grids of E

Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op. 15

Fred Hersch: Pastorale (Dedicated to Robert Schumann)

Conrad Tao: Premiere of KEYED IN

Beethoven: Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Concert also available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

