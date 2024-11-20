92NY to Present THE LIVING EARTH SHOW and POST:BALLET: LYRA at Buttenwieser Hall

The performance will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:30pm.
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present the The Living Earth Show and Post:ballet: Lyra, , co-presented by 92NY's Tisch Music and Harkness Dance Center, on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:30pm at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center. Tickets start at $40 and are available now.
The myth of Orpheus and Eurydice is reimagined in this provocative, hauntingly beautiful collaborative production from the experimental San Francisco-based guitar/percussion duo The Living Earth Show and contemporary dance company Post:ballet. thelivingearthshow.com.
Blending music by Samuel Adams, choreography by Vanessa Thiessen, film directed by Post:ballet Artistic Director Robin Dekkers, and cinematography by Benjamin Tarquin, Lyra explores themes of empathy, technology, and our relationship to the natural world in a stunning new realization of a timeless ancient story. The performance features the musicians live onstage with dance video projected, followed by a live solo by Babatunji Johnson to end the evening.
THE LIVING EARTH SHOW
Travis Andrews, guitars
Andy Meyerson, percussion
POST:BALLET
BABATUNJI JOHNSON, dancer
LYRA
Music by Samuel Adams
Choreography by VANESSA THIESSEN,
with significant contributions by the dance artists
Cinematography, Video Direction, and Editing by BENJAMIN TARQUIN
Cast
Atropos Emily Hansel
Orpheus Babatunji Johnson
Eurydice Moscelyne ParkeHarrison
Cerberus Mia J. Chong, Colleen Loverde, Anthony Pucci
Hades Cora Cliburn
Persephone Landes Dixon
Clotho Travis Andrews
Lachesis Andy Meyerson
Gods and Goddesses/
Underworld Beings Charmaine Butcher, Mia J. Chong, Caitlin Hicks, Colleen Loverde, Jenna Marie, Anthony Pucci, Christian Squires
Wedding Company
I. unison
II. ricochet
III. split
IV. multiply
V. rise
VI. fall
VII. unison
Interlude No. 1 Atropos
Field Orpheus, Eurydice, Atropos
Surface Down Orpheus, Eurydice
Interlude No. 2 Eurydice
Canopy Orpheus, Cerberus
Hades and Persephone Hades, Persophone
Ritornello Orpheus, Eurydice
Gymnopédie Hades, Persephone, Orpheus, Eurydice
River Company
Interlude No. 3 Hades, Orpheus, Eurydice
Surface Up Hades, Orpheus, Eurydice
Videos