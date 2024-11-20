92NY to Present THE LIVING EARTH SHOW and POST:BALLET: LYRA at Buttenwieser Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present the The Living Earth Show and Post:ballet: Lyra, , co-presented by 92NY's Tisch Music and Harkness Dance Center, on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7:30pm at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center. Tickets start at $40 and are available now.

The myth of Orpheus and Eurydice is reimagined in this provocative, hauntingly beautiful collaborative production from the experimental San Francisco-based guitar/percussion duo The Living Earth Show and contemporary dance company Post:ballet. thelivingearthshow.com.

Blending music by Samuel Adams, choreography by Vanessa Thiessen, film directed by Post:ballet Artistic Director Robin Dekkers, and cinematography by Benjamin Tarquin, Lyra explores themes of empathy, technology, and our relationship to the natural world in a stunning new realization of a timeless ancient story. The performance features the musicians live onstage with dance video projected, followed by a live solo by Babatunji Johnson to end the evening.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

THE LIVING EARTH SHOW

Travis Andrews, guitars

Andy Meyerson, percussion

POST:BALLET

BABATUNJI JOHNSON, dancer

LYRA

Music by Samuel Adams

Choreography by VANESSA THIESSEN,

with significant contributions by the dance artists

Cinematography, Video Direction, and Editing by BENJAMIN TARQUIN

Cast

Atropos Emily Hansel

Orpheus Babatunji Johnson

Eurydice Moscelyne ParkeHarrison

Cerberus Mia J. Chong, Colleen Loverde, Anthony Pucci

Hades Cora Cliburn

Persephone Landes Dixon

Clotho Travis Andrews

Lachesis Andy Meyerson

Gods and Goddesses/

Underworld Beings Charmaine Butcher, Mia J. Chong, Caitlin Hicks, Colleen Loverde, Jenna Marie, Anthony Pucci, Christian Squires

Wedding Company

I. unison

II. ricochet

III. split

IV. multiply

V. rise

VI. fall

VII. unison

Interlude No. 1 Atropos

Field Orpheus, Eurydice, Atropos

Surface Down Orpheus, Eurydice

Interlude No. 2 Eurydice

Canopy Orpheus, Cerberus

Hades and Persephone Hades, Persophone

Ritornello Orpheus, Eurydice

Gymnopédie Hades, Persephone, Orpheus, Eurydice

River Company

Interlude No. 3 Hades, Orpheus, Eurydice

Surface Up Hades, Orpheus, Eurydice