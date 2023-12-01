92NY to Present Rachel Bloom in Conversation With Laura Benanti





Join Rachel Bloom, Emmy Award-winning co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for a conversation with Laura Benanti on life’s little miracles — love, laughter, and the ever-present specter of mortality — and her critically-acclaimed smash hit one-woman musical comedy, Death, Let Me Do My Show.

Candidly exploring Bloom’s experience of the pandemic and the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life, Death, Let Me Do My Show is packed with raunchy laughs and brilliant songs — further cementing her as one of her generation’s great comic talents. Hear her discuss how she conceived of the show, how life changed for her during the pandemic, the show’s new four-week Off-Broadway encore, and more.



About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation. Now celebrating its 150th anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads.

Event Details:

In Person & Online

Tuesday, December 5, 7 pm ET

Tickets from $15