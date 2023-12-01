92NY to Present Rachel Bloom in Conversation With Laura Benanti

Bloom will discuss her one-woman musical comedy, Death, Let Me Do My Show on December 5.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Join Rachel Bloom, Emmy Award-winning co-creator and star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, for a conversation with Laura Benanti on life’s little miracles — love, laughter, and the ever-present specter of mortality — and her critically-acclaimed smash hit one-woman musical comedy, Death, Let Me Do My Show.

Candidly exploring Bloom’s experience of the pandemic and the tumultuous events that ensued in her personal life, Death, Let Me Do My Show is packed with raunchy laughs and brilliant songs — further cementing her as one of her generation’s great comic talents. Hear her discuss how she conceived of the show, how life changed for her during the pandemic, the show’s new four-week Off-Broadway encore, and more. 
 

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. Now celebrating its 150th  anniversary, 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY’s programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit  Click Here.  

Event Details: 

In Person & Online
Tuesday, December 5, 7 pm ET
Tickets from $15




