92NY to Present Manuel Barrueco, Guitar in Concert in May

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Manuel Barrueco, guitar on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm at Kaufmann Concert Hall. Tickets start at $30 and are available online.

The legendary Manuel Barrueco is internationally recognized as one of the greatest guitar masters of our time, praised for his sumptuous sound and uncommon lyrical gifts. Over more than three decades of performing and nurturing the next generations of classical guitarists, he has also contributed to the expansion of the repertoire. He returns to our stage with a program which will include works of Bach, Sor, Turina, and Lou Harrison.

Trans. Chilesotti, Six Lute Pieces from the Renaissance

J.S. Bach, Lute Suite No. 3 in A Minor, BWV 995

Sor, Grand Solo, Op. 14 (arr. D. Aguado)

Harrison, Serenado por Gitaro

Harrison, Music for Bill and Me

Harrison, Sonata in Ishartum

Harrison, Air

Harrison, Round

Tárrega, Capricho Árabe (Serenata)

Turina, Sonata, Op. 61

Legendary guitarist Manuel Barrueco is internationally recognized as one of the most important guitarists of our time. Hailed as a "major artist with a remarkable musicianship and a word of technique" by the Los Angeles Times and as a "superior musician" by the New York Times, his unique artistry has been continually described as that of a elegant and intelligent musician, possessing a seductive sound and uncommon lyrical gifts.

His career has been dedicated to bringing the guitar to the main musical centers of the world. During three decades of concertizing, he has performed across the United Sates from the New World Symphony in Miami to the Seattle Symphony and from the Hollywood Bowl with the Los Angeles Philharmonic to New York's Lincoln Center. He has appeared with such prestigious orchestras as the Philadelphia Orchestra and with the Boston Symphony under the direction of Seiji Ozawa, in the American Premiere of Toru Takemitsu's To the Edge of Dream.

His international tours have taken him to some of the most important musical centers in the world. Highlights include the Musikverein in Vienna, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, Royal Albert Hall in London, Philharmonie in Berlin, Teatro Real in Madrid, and Palau de la Musica in Barcelona. In Asia, he has completed a dozen tours of Japan and made repeated appearances in Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Barrueco's tours of Latin America have included performances in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama and Puerto Rico.