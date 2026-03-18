92NY Requests Submissions From Emerging Songwriters and Composers For LYRICS & LYRICISTS JR.

The 92nd Street Y, New York will welcome submissions for this year's Lyrics & Lyricists Jr., a special opportunity for 10 emerging composers and songwriters to have their work presented on the 92NY stage.



For more than 50 years, 92NY's celebrated Lyrics & LyricistsTM series has honored the art of songwriting and brought audiences together with extraordinary artists to explore the Great American Songbook. Now, rising composers and songwriters can join this pantheon of stars with an opportunity to be involved with the newest production of Lyrics & Lyricists Jr.



Presented through 92NY's Theater for Young Audiences Department, this production of Lyrics & Lyricists Jr. running the weekend of May 16-17, is created with family audiences in mind and is partnered with our Discover Musical Theater Residencies, which bring musical theater education into the NYC public school system . This exciting initiative connects emerging songwriters not only to performance, but also to 92NY's broader mission of arts education, access, and inspiring young audiences through new musical storytelling.



Selected winners will have their song featured in this year's concert on May 16 and 17, will be highlighted with a bio on the 92NY website, and will receive professional footage of their number performed on our stage. It is a meaningful opportunity for emerging writers to share their work as part of a long-standing 92NY tradition while also contributing to programming that serves young people and families.



Submissions will be open until Monday, April 6, 2026. To submit, composers and songwriters should email Megan Doyle with:

a short bio

a demo of the song they are submitting in a Google Drive or sharable link (please do not email large files)

Please note:

All songs must be family-friendly

Songs may be either from a new, unpublished musical or a stand-alone song