9/11 REQUIEM: A New York Memorial to Honor September 11 in Tribeca

On Friday, September 11 at 7:00 PM, Salomon Arts Gallery will host 9/11 Requiem: A New York Memorial, a deeply moving musical tribute presented by the CompCord Ensemble. Featuring premiere works by contemporary composers John Clark, Dan Cooper, Charles Coleman, Audrey Morse, Gene Pritsker, Dave Soldier, Kathleen Supové, and David Taylor, along with poetry by Robert C. Ford and Imelda O'Reilly, this unique performance honors the memory of a historic tragedy through the lens of contemporary musical exploration.

The evening promises an evocative and boundary-pushing concert experience, brought to life by a dynamic lineup of master instrumentalists and vocalists performing in the heart of Tribeca. Through new acoustic and electronic works, poetry, and adventurous performance, 9/11 Requiem: A New York Memorial offers a space for reflection, remembrance, and collective expression.

This memorial concert also embodies the central mission of Composers Concordance: to champion and premiere innovative contemporary music while expanding the boundaries of artistic expression. For decades, the organization has fostered new works that bring together diverse musical styles, electronics, unconventional instrumentation, and fearless creative experimentation.

By gathering a community of visionary New York composers, performers, and poets to reflect on one of the city's most defining historical moments, 9/11 Requiem: A New York Memorial highlights Composers Concordance's ongoing commitment to meaningful artistic dialogue and to keeping contemporary music deeply connected to the living pulse, history, and cultural spirit of New York City.

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