9 Stephanie J. Block Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Stephanie J. Block videos we can't stop watching!

Stephanie J. Block is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and her Tony acceptance speech) before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, August 16 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, August 17 at 3pm ET!

"Believe" from The Cher Show at the Tony Awards

"Children Will Listen" from Into the Woods at The Cabaret

Funny Girl Medley

"The Wizard and I" from Wicked

"I'm Breaking Down" from Falsettos at the Barnes and Noble cast recording CD signing

"Woman" from The Pirate Queen at Feinstein's/54 Below

"What Is It About Her?" from The Wild Party at MCC Theater's Miscast

"Don't Rain On My Parade" from Funny Girl at The Cabaret

And most importantly... her Tony Award acceptance speech!

