9 Rachel Bay Jones Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Rachel Bay Jones videos we can't stop watching!

Rachel Bay Jones is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and her Tony acceptance speech) before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, August 23 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, August 24 at 3pm ET!

"So Big, So Small" from Dear Evan Hansen at The Cabaret

"I Still Believe" from Miss Saigon with Liz Callaway at Seth's Big Fat Broadway Cruise

Next to Normal at The Kennedy Center

"Where Am I Going?" from Sweet Charity

"Lily's Eyes" from The Secret Garden with Uzo Aduba at Broadway Backwards

"For Good" from Wicked

"Good for You" from Dear Evan Hansen with Will Roland and Kristolyn Lloyd at Stars in the Alley

"No More" from Into the Woods

And of course, her 2017 Tony Award acceptance speech!

