9 LaChanze Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 LaChanze videos we can't stop watching!

LaChanze is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and her Tony acceptance speech) before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, October 25 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, October 26 at 3pm ET!

Last Dance from Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at The Tony Awards

I'm Here from The Color Purple at Broadway at The Cabaret

The Color Purple Reprise on Oprah

Maybe from Next to Normal with daughter Celia Rose Gooding for Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit

Wheels of a Dream from Ragtime on The Today Show

You Could Drive a Person Crazy from Company with Jane Krakowski and Charlotte d'Amboise

Once on This Island performance at The Tony Awards

Waiting for Life from Once on This Island on The Rosie O'Donnell Show

Her 2006 Tony Award Acceptance Speech

