Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
9 LaChanze Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 LaChanze videos we can't stop watching!
LaChanze is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and her Tony acceptance speech) before her show on Sunday!
Don't miss her performance on Sunday, October 25 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, October 26 at 3pm ET!
BUY TICKETS
Last Dance from Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at The Tony Awards
I'm Here from The Color Purple at Broadway at The Cabaret
The Color Purple Reprise on Oprah
Maybe from Next to Normal with daughter Celia Rose Gooding for Second Stage Theater's Virtual Benefit
Wheels of a Dream from Ragtime on The Today Show
You Could Drive a Person Crazy from Company with Jane Krakowski and Charlotte d'Amboise
Once on This Island performance at The Tony Awards
Waiting for Life from Once on This Island on The Rosie O'Donnell Show
Her 2006 Tony Award Acceptance Speech
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Betty Buckley Demands Trump Stops Using 'Memory' at Rallies- 'Your Presidency is the Very Antithesis of Art'
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, the Trump campaign continued its use of the song 'Memory' from ...
Actors' Equity Comments On SAG-AFTRA Members Condemning the Union's Raiding of Equity Employers
Actors Equity has released the following roundup of quotes addressing SAG-AFTRA members who are speaking out against the union's battle with Equity. ...
SHUFFLE ALONG Settles Dispute With Insurer Over Premature Closing
After four years of deliberations, the two parties today filed a joint stipulation of one paragraph rendering the case 'discontinued.' ...
VIDEO: Watch 70+ Stars in IN OUR AMERICA: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation
Tonight at 8pm, Broadway for Biden will present In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation. The virtual event will bring Broadway together t...
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Announces Limited Six-Month Return to Apollo Theatre
The hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is set to make its West End return next month at the Apollo Theatre. ...
MaskUpCurtainUp Launches Line of Face Masks From Over 30 Broadway, West End, and Touring Productions
The MaskUpCurtainUp campaign announced the launch of a new webstore featuring exclusive face masks from Broadway, West End and touring productions....