Eva Noblezada is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, March 7 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

Wait for Me from Hadestown

D-Eva Medley

I'd Give My Life for You from Miss Saigon at the Tony Awards

The Movie in My Mind from Miss Saigon with Rachelle Ann Go

Go the Distance from Hercules at Miscast

Take Me or Leave Me from Rent with Shoshana Bean

With You from Ghost at the 2013 Jimmy Awards

Hadestown Tiny Desk Concert

The Wedding Song from Hadestown with Reeve Carney