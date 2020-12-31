Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
9 Alex Brightman Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Alex Brightman videos we can't stop watching!
Alex Brightman is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!
Don't miss his performance on Sunday, January 3 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, January 4 at 3pm ET!
BUY TICKETS
Beetlejuice Medley at the 2019 Tony Awards
Burnout by Drew Gasparini
Stick It to the Man from School of Rock on Good Morning America
Performance at RISK!
A Little Bit by Drew Gasparini
Cut You a Piece with Jay Armstrong Johnson and Emily Hughes
Beautiful City from Godspell
You're in the Band from School of Rock at the 2016 Tony Awards
Say My Name from Beetlejuice at Broadway at Bryant Park
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, Ashley Park, André De Shields and More to Star in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will star Wayne Brady (Django), Tituss Burgess (Remy), Kevin Chamberlin (Gusteau), Tony Award winner André De Shields ...
Dr. Fauci Has Hope That Theaters and Sporting Events Could Resume Sooner Than Planned
Dr. Anthony Fauci recently revealed that he has hope for the future of theaters and sporting events. With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, Dr. Fauci ...
David Romano, Voice Teacher to Josh Groban and Original Broadway Cast Member of PHANTOM, Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of David Romano, voice teacher and Broadway actor. Romano starred as as Ubaldo Piangi in the Broadwa...
VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from THE BEST OF RADIO FREE BIRDLAND ON BROADWAY
In this sneak peek from the show, Sierra Boggess performs 'Come to My Garden' from The Secret Garden in memory of Rebecca Luker....
CONTEST: Voting Now Open for 2020: The TikTok Musical!
Voting is now open for our 2020: The TikTok Musical songwriting competition. Watch the amazing entries and vote for your favorites now through January...
VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, André De Shields, Billy Porter and More Sing 'Make Them Hear You / Grateful'
The Actors Fund today announced the release of the “Make Them Hear You / Grateful” video to raise funds for their programs and services. The video fea...