8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Christopher Sieber's Birdland Concert!
Christopher Sieber is stopping by Birdland this week!
There's no doubt Christopher Sieber can put on an excellent performance! Check out some of his past gigs before this week's Birdland concert on November 5 at 7pm!
Broadway star Christopher Sieber will be in the spotlight with The Christopher Sieber Special! Tune in to see the most star-studded show this season! So many famous faces will be in attendance! It's going to be the most epic special since........
La Cage Aux Folles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Backstage at The Prom with iHeart Radio Broadway
The Ballad of Farquaad
The Song That Goes Like This from Spamalot
Candide in 3 Minutes
Time to Dance from The Prom at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
To Excess at Broadway Sessions
What's Up, Duloc from Shrek the Musical at the 2009 Tony Awards
