70th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS Wins Emmy Award for Best Special Class Program

Sep. 9, 2017  

The 70th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS has won the Emmy Award for Best Special Class Program. The broadcast also received a nomination for Outstanding Lighting of a Variety Special and Outstanding Special Class Program. Presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the show aired on CBS on Sunday, June 12th and was hosted by Tony Award winner James Corden.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment served as executive producers of the Tony Awards. Weiss also served as director for the 17th consecutive year.

The American Theatre Wing's 70th Annual Tony Awards aired live from the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.




