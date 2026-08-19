Special Offer: World Premier play coming to the Waterville Opera House in Maine

A world premiere play is coming to the Waterville Opera House in Maine as part of the American Association for Community Theatre's NewPlayFest 2026.World Premier play coming to the Waterville Opera House!

The production, titled Unabashedly, explores an ancient myth: that we are each connected to our One by a red thread, which stretches, bends and twists but never breaks, eventually drawing us together. The story follows Dave, a young editor at a major city newspaper who feels someone tugging at his thread. Enter Helen, a new beat reporter—but she's a non-believer in the whole notion. Will the thread hold, and even if it does, what if you don't like this One once you've reeled them in?

The cast features Jacob Sutherland as Dave, Katherine Myers as Helen, Joshua Veilleux as Robert, Caroline Chung as Amy, Lucy Poland as Catherine, Rebecca Bendheim as Young Person, Mollie Sharples as Mother/Ensemble, and Josh Fierley as Father/Ensemble.

Tickets range from $32 to $34, with prices including a per-ticket handling fee. A portion of all ticket fees support the Youth Arts Access Fund. Buy Tickets for opening night Friday, August 28, when all ticket holders are invited to a reception from 6:30–7:30pm on the second floor of the Paul J. Schupf Art Center with light refreshments. An ASL-interpreted performance takes place August 30, 2026, with excellent sightlines from orchestra-right seats marked "L." Please note this production includes profanity, and tickets are nonrefundable.

The production is sponsored by Marie Cormier, Colby Museum of Art, the Jack K Ayre and Frank Ayre Lee Theatre Foundation, One River CPAs, and the Maine Community Foundation.

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