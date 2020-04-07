5-Star Theatricals Office Manager Allegedly Embezzled Over $130,000
According to VC Star, 5-Star Theatricals' office manager allegedly embezzled over $130,000 from the company.
56 year old Mary Urias was arrested last week, after a month-long investigation. She was charged with multiple counts of grand theft, preparing false documentary evidence, forgery and other felony offenses. Urias pleaded not guilty to all counts.
5-Star Theatricals, previously known as Cabrillo Music Theatre, started its residency at the Civic Arts Plaza in 1994, and suffered financial troubles even before Urias joined the team.
In March 2016, the company announced it would suspend productions, but then announced it would continue after receiving donations from the community. Urias began working as the office manager in May 2016.
An employee reported the suspected theft of funds from the group's bank account in late February of 2020. The alleged embezzlement took place from about June 2016 until February 2020.
It was found that Urias wrote checks in her name and deposited funds into her personal bank account. In addition, she reportedly wrote checks from the company account and used a company credit card to pay personal expenses.
Ventura County Superior Court records show that Urias had previously pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement, grand theft and identity theft charges. Some of the embezzled funds were allegedly used to pay restitution to her previous victims.
Read more on VC Star.
