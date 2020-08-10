Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
5 More Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!

Lena Hall's popular series is returning this weekend with the music of Alanis Morissette!

Aug. 10, 2020  

Lena Hall's popular 2018 series is back this weekend in a new concert titled OBSESSED: Alanis Morissette!

The concert is coming to BroadwayWorld Events on August 14th at 9PM ET. Audiences will have the option of a VIP concert experience, joining Hall on Zoom for the event as well as an additional post show performance/virtual meet & greet.

We're looking back at even more of our favorite performances that we are obsessed with! Which one is your favorite?

David Bowie - "As the World Falls Down"

Radiohead - "Exit Music (For a Film)"

Radiohead - "Street Spirit (Fade out)"

Hedwig - "Midnight Radio"

Radiohead - "Creep"


