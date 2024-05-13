45 SCENES OF BAD SICKNESS To Be Presented At The Little Church

Playwright Robert Liebowitz shares his near-death Covid experience in new play featuring other survivors.
Robert Liebowitz, one of New York's elder statemen in the field of independent theatre ALMOST DIED FROM COVID. He spent 12 weeks in 3 hospitals during 1 summer; 12 days in ICU and 3 additional months as outpatient for PT. He survived. Just barely. So he wrote a play about it.
45 Scenes of Bad Sickness featuring playwright Liebowitz, and a host of other survivors: Jessica Kate Jordan; Charles Meckley; Monica Mist; Masaya Okubo; Kirstin Wolf; and Ronnie Zeidel, making his stage debut.
Original Music composed and performed by Stephen Cornine; Production Directed by Joanna Newman; with stage management by Cassandra Gutterman-Johns (of the Secret Theatre)
Taking place May 25, 30, 31, June 1 @ 8:00 pm; May 26 & June 2 @ 3:00 pm. The Little Church, 1 East 29th Street (between 5th and Madison), 2nd Floor (lift available)
Videos