32nd African Diaspora International Film Festival Returns To For Week 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The second weekend of the 32nd African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF-NY) will be held at the prestigious Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York on 95th Street and Broadway.

The weekend promises an enriching experience with an exceptional lineup of films and discussions.

Highlights of the Weekend:

ADIFF 2024 Opening Night Film: Death of a Whistleblower Ian Gabriel's Death of a Whistleblower explores a web of conspiracy and corruption in South Africa. This film is a significant part of the 30 Years of the New South Africa program, presenting pivotal moments in South African cinema. Also screening at the Thalia is Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, directed by Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro), celebrating the impactful legacy of South African photographer Ernest Cole.

Conversation with Filmmaker and Activist Rokhaya Diallo We are honored to welcome back Rokhaya Diallo, an acclaimed French journalist, author, and filmmaker, to present her thought-provoking documentary La Parisienne démystifiée (The Parisienne Uncovered). A powerful voice in contemporary French media, Diallo is renowned for her incisive work on race, culture, and feminism. Her film challenges long-held stereotypes about Parisian women, offering a nuanced exploration of identity in the French capital. Join us for this special screening and engage with Diallo's compelling vision of modern Paris. This conversation is the closing event of the Parisian Tales program, also featuring the films Paris Noir: African Americans in the City of Light and Night of Destiny.

GALA SCREENING: Breaking Boundaries Nastasya Generalova is the daughter of an African-American father and a Russian mother. In Breaking Boundaries, we follow Nastasya as she pursues her goal of becoming a member of the USA artistic gymnastics team. She faces financial obstacles, racial discrimination, and the inherent challenges of this demanding sport with courage and determination. This is a story of resilience, perseverance, and determination. The ADIFF 2024 Gala Screening of Breaking Boundaries will be followed by a conversation with USA Gymnastics Hall of Famer Wendy Hilliard, a trailblazer as the first Black rhythmic gymnast to represent the United States internationally. Hilliard, also a champion for youth empowerment, remarked, “Breaking Boundaries resonates deeply with our mission of using gymnastics to empower young people, especially those who may not have had access to such opportunities.”