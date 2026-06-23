2026 Jimmy Awards Recap: Full Performance Videos, Winners, and Highlights

Just last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 17th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Bowen Yang. As BroadwayWorld reported, Jake James (Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards - Shuler Hensley Awards) and Samia Posadas (The Monte Awards) won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Watch as they talk about their win on Good Morning America. Each winner was presented with a check in the amount of $25,000 to further their education, presented by Nederlander Producing Company of America, Inc.

Finalists each received a $5,000 scholarship toward their future education, presented by Jimmy, Margo, Kathleen, and James M. Nederlander II: Langston Casey (The Ken Page Awards), Emersyn Hunt (The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance), London Mays (Heller Awards for Young Artists), Amaya Washington (CAPA Marquee Awards), Jackson Wright (The Jerry Herman Awards), Josef Wright (Applause Awards).

Additional awards winners each received a $2,500 scholarship:

Outstanding Performance in an Ensemble, presented by BOOP! The Musical, BWF Foundation & Chicago, Hadestown, John Gore Organization, Thomas Schumacher and The Shubert Organization for outstanding collaboration during the Jimmy Awards program: Alec Avila (The Arshties), Hayden Hooper (The Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards), Jack Nelson, (The KPA Bradley Awards), Olivia Serrano (The Arshties), Charlotte Sweet (The Blue Star Awards), Zane Zangwill (The Philadelphia Independence Awards).

Showstopper, presented by Ken Davenport, No Guarantees Productions, and Iris Smith for individual artistic excellence during the Feature Group performance: Nathan Daniel (METG Musical Theater Awards), Addison Haines (Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards), Addison Nesbitt (The Broadway San Diego Awards).

Best Dancer, for excellence in dance and movement: Loren Prisuta (Gene Kelly Awards); Best Vocalist, for excellence in vocal performance and technique: Emma Rose Armstrong, (Broadway Star of the Future); Rising Star for impressive advancement during the Jimmy Awards program: Carter James Pflug (Nebraska Theater Academy); Heart of the Jimmys, presented by Akihiro Nishino of Chimney Town, for exemplifying stellar community support to their peers: Towdah Denis Kiima (Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards); Spirit of the Jimmys, presented by Big Bus Tours, for embodying the spirit of this musical theatre celebration: Alec Avila (The Arshties)

Check out highlights from the big night below!

2026 Jimmy Awards opening number:

Character medley 1:

Character medley 2:

Character medley 3:

Character medley 4:

Character medley 5:

Group number: A Tribute to Chicago

Finalist, Emersyn Hunt:

Finalist, Langston Casey:

Finalist, Amaya Washington:

Finalist, Jackson Wright:

Finalist, Josepf Wright:

Finalist, London Mays:

Best Actor winner, Jake James:

Best Actress winner, Samia Posadas:

2026 Closing Number:

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