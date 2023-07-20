2023 Fini Dance Festival and Italian International Dance Awards Set For Next Month

Antonio Fini, founder/director of the Fini Dance Festival and Italian International Dance Awards has announced the 2023 Fini Dance Festival and Italian International Dance Awards, set for August 31 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater.

At this 13th Anniversary event, Fini will present companies from the U.S. and Italy, presented in a spirit of exchange and collaboration. The Awards portion of the evening will honor Janet Eilber, Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Jonathan Mendez, a member of the all-male Ballet Eloelle Grandiva, will receive the Dancer Extraordinary Award and will also perform "The Dying Swan." Marzia Memoli, a member of the Martha Graham Dance Company, and Luigi Crispino of ABT, will be recognized with Rising Star Award.

Thursday, August 31 at 8 PM

Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, NYC

Tickets: $50; $25 for students/seniors; $150 for performance and party

Reservations: Click Here