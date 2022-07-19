Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction to Take Place in September

The 2021 event featured 36 tables filled with collectible keepsakes, 144 record-breaking silent auction lots of unique memorabilia, 54 live auction experiences.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced that this year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place on September 25!

Further details to be announced.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which marked a return to the in-person event after a virtual event in 2020, was a daylong community reunion. It featured 36 tables filled with collectible keepsakes, 144 record-breaking silent auction lots of unique memorabilia, 54 live auction experiences and treasures, plus private video chats with a dozen of Broadway's brightest stars, raised a remarkable $753,321.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.



