2021 Dance Entropy Gala Announced
The evening will include a special preview of the company's soon-to-be-released film, live music, dancing and performance offerings.
Artistic Director Valerie Green has announced Dance Entropy's Time Capsule Virtual Gala, celebrating the company's 23rd season and benefiting the company's education, performance, studio, and outreach programs.
The evening will include a special preview of the company's soon-to-be-released film "Time Capsule: A Physical Documentary", live music, dancing and performance offerings.
The gala will also honor Marc Crawford Leavitt, attorney, civic activist, and a long time supporter of Dance Entropy/Green Space. i?? The Time Capsule Virtual Gala will take place on Thursday, March 11th from 7-8PM online via Zoom.
Gala Tickets are $75-$125 Corporate Sponsorship $500-10,000 Tickets can be purchased online or via mail. To purchase gala tickets visit https://danceentropy.networkforgood.com/events/26650-2021-gala
Sponsorship details: https://danceentropy.networkforgood.com/events/26672-time-capsule-2021-gala-sponsorship
Featured This Week on Stage DoorShoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
More Hot Stories For You
-
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
Mandy Patinkin and Lena Dunham Join Upcoming Film IRON BOX
Mandy Patinkin and Lena Dunham have join the cast of the upcoming film Iron Box from filmmaker Julia von Heinz....
Mischief Movie Night Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Bryony Corrigan and Dave Hearn from Mischief Movie Night In are taking over our Instagram story today, Saturday, January 30!...
Where to Buy the Best Broadway Merch!
Searching for merch? Whether you're shopping for yourself or for your best, theatre-loving friend, there are lots of places to purchase clothing, hous...
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: January 30-31- with Barrett Foa, Lesli Margherita and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 30- Happy Birthday, Norbert Leo Butz!
On this day we're wishing a very Happy Birthday to two- time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz! ...