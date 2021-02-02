2021 Dance Entropy Gala Announced

Artistic Director Valerie Green has announced Dance Entropy's Time Capsule Virtual Gala, celebrating the company's 23rd season and benefiting the company's education, performance, studio, and outreach programs.

The evening will include a special preview of the company's soon-to-be-released film "Time Capsule: A Physical Documentary", live music, dancing and performance offerings.

The gala will also honor Marc Crawford Leavitt, attorney, civic activist, and a long time supporter of Dance Entropy/Green Space. i?? The Time Capsule Virtual Gala will take place on Thursday, March 11th from 7-8PM online via Zoom.

Gala Tickets are $75-$125 Corporate Sponsorship $500-10,000 Tickets can be purchased online or via mail. To purchase gala tickets visit https://danceentropy.networkforgood.com/events/26650-2021-gala

Sponsorship details: https://danceentropy.networkforgood.com/events/26672-time-capsule-2021-gala-sponsorship