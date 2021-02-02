Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

2021 Dance Entropy Gala Announced

The evening will include a special preview of the company's soon-to-be-released film, live music, dancing and performance offerings.

Feb. 2, 2021  

2021 Dance Entropy Gala Announced

Artistic Director Valerie Green has announced Dance Entropy's Time Capsule Virtual Gala, celebrating the company's 23rd season and benefiting the company's education, performance, studio, and outreach programs.

The evening will include a special preview of the company's soon-to-be-released film "Time Capsule: A Physical Documentary", live music, dancing and performance offerings.

The gala will also honor Marc Crawford Leavitt, attorney, civic activist, and a long time supporter of Dance Entropy/Green Space. i?? The Time Capsule Virtual Gala will take place on Thursday, March 11th from 7-8PM online via Zoom.

Gala Tickets are $75-$125 Corporate Sponsorship $500-10,000 Tickets can be purchased online or via mail. To purchase gala tickets visit https://danceentropy.networkforgood.com/events/26650-2021-gala

Sponsorship details: https://danceentropy.networkforgood.com/events/26672-time-capsule-2021-gala-sponsorship


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco


Related Articles
Nominees Announced for 52nd NAACP Image Awards Photo

Nominees Announced for 52nd NAACP Image Awards

BWW Blog: Sugar, Butter, Faith - WAITRESS Kayla Davions Journey to Broadway Photo

BWW Blog: Sugar, Butter, Faith - WAITRESS' Kayla Davion's Journey to Broadway

Tonya Pinkins and More Added to ABC DAYTIME: BACK ON BROADWAY Photo

Tonya Pinkins and More Added to ABC DAYTIME: BACK ON BROADWAY

COME FROM AWAY Will Be Filmed Live for Release Photo

COME FROM AWAY Will Be Filmed Live for Release


More Hot Stories For You