2021 Canada's Walk Of Fame Inductee Bruce Cockburn to Release Career-Spanning GREATEST HITS Album This Winter

With 34 previous releases, 13 JUNO wins, two Hall of Fame inductions, countless honorary Doctorates, Officer of The Order of Canada - and new inductee into Canada's Walk of Fame this year - all spanning a 50+ year career - it's no small task to encapsulate Bruce Cockburn's inimitable imprint when it comes to Canadian music and culture. But his newly announced double-album release, Bruce Cockburn Greatest Hits (1970 - 2020), is a good place to start.

Curated by Bruce Cockburn and set for release December 3rd, 2021 via True North Records, this definitive collection meticulously corrals the acclaimed singer/songwriter's most favoured tracks - from songs that shot to the top of the charts upon release, to long-lauded fan-favourites requested on tour, time and time again.

Expect to settle in for a chronological journey from the legendary artist's earliest offerings, to today; curated by Cockburn himself, the hand-picked selection of 30 songs revisit works from 1970 to 2020, and are accompanied by exclusive notes from the artist.

"In 1969, when I was feeling the need to record an album of the songs I'd been writing, I had no concept of what that might lead to," Cockburn shares. "Not unusual for a young person, I guess...

"In some organic way, it felt like it was 'time.' The future wasn't really an issue. It still isn't. For each of us, there's a future or there isn't.

"But looking back over the arc of fifty years of recording, performing, and travel - not to mention, relationships and personal challenges - I can only shake my head and mutter a word of thanks for all of it. Even if I'd been a planner by nature, I doubt I could have predicted how things have gone.

"And they're still going!"

The release lands ahead of Cockburn's "2nd Attempt" North American tour for his 50th Anniversary Concert, previously stymied by Covid restrictions. Information on the tour can be found here.

Bruce Cockburn's Greatest Hits (1970 - 2020) is available December 3rd, 2021 via True North Records.