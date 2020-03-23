2020 Summer Olympics Likely to Be Rescheduled

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are likely to be rescheduled, according to Deadline. The comes after Canada and Australia both have pulled out of the 2020 Summer Games.

Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe has revealed that the event is likely to be rescheduled due to the current health crisis. The Tokyo Olympics were due to begin July 24.

"I don't think the world will be ready considering the spread of the novel coronavirus infection," Abe said.

Following Abe's comments, President Donald Trump tweeted that the American response would be "guided by the wishes" of the Japanese premiere.

Canada and Australia were the first to withdraw their teams from the Games.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community," Team Canada said in a statement.

There is no word yet on if others will follow, should the Games go on as planned.

Read more on Deadline.





