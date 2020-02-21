2020 KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAYÂ® Participating Restaurants Announced
The Broadway League announced today that 13 Times Square area restaurants will be participating in the 24th Kids' Night on Broadway, taking place Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Each eatery will offer specials for Kids' Night on Broadway ticket-holders, including free entrees for young theatregoers. Check KidsNightonBroadway.com for more dining details, as well as parking offers.
Participating* 2020 restaurants include:
Bar Dough, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Cafe Un Deux Trois, Five Napkin Burger, Glass House Tavern, Nizza, Planet Hollywood, Playwright Celtic Pub, Playwright Tavern (W49th street), Schnipper's, Toloache, Tony's Di Napoli, and Virgil's Real BBQ. (*subject to change).
Participating* 2020 shows to date include:
Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Chicago, Come From Away, Frozen, Jagged Little Pill, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Lion King, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge!, The Phantom of the Opera, Six, and Wicked.
Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids and teenagers, age 18 and under, can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult (all guests must have a ticket to attend shows; offer is applied as 50% off each ticket; no additional 'free' tickets are added to orders). A ticket to Kids' Night on Broadway includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, activities, and more.
On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Times Square will be filled with billboards showcasing the Kids' Night on Broadway logo as well as videos from a select group of Broadway stars sharing their first Broadway show. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids including talkbacks, Kids' Night on Broadway activity books, and more events and restaurants still to be announced! Edison Park Fast parking discounts can be found online at KidsNightonBroadway.com.
This event also marks the anniversary of the MY FIRST BROADWAY SHOW program. First-time theatregoers can visit their show's merchandise booth and ask for special free stickers to wear and to place on their show program to celebrate their very first Broadway show experience. Fans are encouraged to take selfies with their stickers using the hashtag #FirstBroadwayShow.
Kids' Night on Broadway will also take place in multiple cities around the country, with different shows and venues putting their own spin on the event on several dates throughout the year. Check KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations.
Kids' Night on Broadway®, a program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times with additional support from Westchester Family.
