2019 Angela Lansbury Interview Will Stream Online Next Month

Theatre on Film and Tape Archive's 2019 interview with Angela Lansbury will stream next month! The Creative Process: Interview with Angela Lansbury will be streamed free of charge July 11 at 5:30 PM ET.

Veteran actor Angela Lansbury discusses her seven-decade stage and screen career with interviewer Charlotte Moore, actor and Artistic Director of the Irish Repertory Theatre. Lansbury is the recent recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award. She reminisces about her days as a young actress at the MGM studio, touches upon several of the actors and directors she knew there, and briefly talks about some of the notable films she appeared in, such as George Cukor's Gaslight and John Frankenheimer's The Manchurian Candidate.

She also discusses her stage career, especially her role in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd, and pays tribute to her director on that show, the late Harold Prince. Produced by the League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) in collaboration with the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT), the interview was originally recorded on November 14, 2019 at the Library for the Performing Arts.

Learn more and register for the free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-creative-process-interview-with-angela-lansbury-tickets-366036433827.