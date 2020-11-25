20 Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Gobble Up!

For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 94th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

The best of Broadway will once again be featured in NBC's broadcast of Macy's Parade with performances from the casts of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square.

According to TimeOut NY, the musical numbers will include "Someone Gets Hurt," (performed by Renee Rapp), "The Schuyler Sisters" (featuring Joshua Henry, Jennie Harney, Krystal Joy Brown and Alysha Deslorieux), "You Learn," (featuring Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten and Kathryn Gallagher), and a Temptations medley (featuring Nik Walker, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Matt Manuel and Jelani Remy).

The CBS Broadcast will feature performances from the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, who will perform "You Will Be Found" and Come From Away, who will perform "38 Planes" and "Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere."

Click here for our all-inclusive guide on this year's parade. As we await the 2020 performances, take a trip down memory lane with our 20 favorite parade performances of years gone by!

Thoroughly Modern Millie- 2002:

Beetlejuice- 2019:

Newsies-2011:

The Wiz: Live- 2015:

The Scarlet Pimpernel- 1997:

Grease- 1994:

On the Town- 2014:

Saturday Night Fever- 1999:

Young Frankenstein- 2007:

Hair- 2009:

Footloose- 1998:

All Shook Up- 2004:

Pippin- 2012:

Legally Blonde- 2007:

How to Succeed...- 1995:

Oklahoma!- 2002:

Cinderella- 2012:

Side Show- 1997:

SpongeBob Squarepants- 2017:

The Prom- 2018:

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You