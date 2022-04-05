2-for-1 Tix to a Broadway-Led Benefit Concert for the Children of Ukraine!

A Benefit Concert for the Children of Ukraine! Oxygen Media and Emma Wang in association with Nava Wang present The Little Match Girl: The Concert The Nave at Riverside Church 490 Riverside Drive, NYC ONE NIGHT ONLY! Friday, April 8 at 7:30PM 2-4-1 tickets. Get $29.50 (2 tickets for $59) Led by a Broadway cast, the iconic tale of The Little Match Girl by Hans Christian Andersen returns to New York City on Friday, April 8, 2022. This special one-night concert will be presented as a benefit for UNICEF USA and their ongoing efforts for the children of Ukraine. The Little Match Girl comes to life in this brand-new musical concert adaptation, set to a contemporary score filled with soaring melodies. It's New Year's Eve, and the Little Match Girl is forced onto the streets to sell matches to support her family. Cold and alone, her wondrous imagination takes her away from the harsh realities and struggles of her daily life. Armed with match sticks and music, she finds the hope we all need. BROADWAY'S BEST JOIN FORCES FOR CONCERT! Starring Broadway's Kevin Kern (Les Miserables, Wicked), George Dvorsky (The Scarlet Pimpernel), Madeleine Doherty (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Colleen Fitzpatrick (Follies), Rick Faugno (Kiss Me Kate), Bill Nolte (Waitress), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), among others. CONTEMPORARY SCORE, SOARING MELODIES! This One Night Only Event is directed and choreographed by the award-winning Greg Ganakas. Based on the story by Hans Christian Anderson, the musical has a book by Oxygen Media, additional book and lyrics by Jeff Edmond, and music and musical direction by Alastair William King. Special 2-4-1 Offer for Broadway World Subscribers! $29.50 Tickets (reg. $59) Only available for purchase online! ONLINE: Visit BUY TICKETS https://prod1.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=317107~6e862768-f17f-47af-bcdb-d8b898392d19&epguid=ab4b14f5-bed0-4457-b245-74dd1bd971c3&showing=317107& Scroll down and go to the "Know a Promotion Code?" link, click on it and enter code: LMGTM50 Restrictions: All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability. Not valid in combination with any other offers. Normal service charges apply to internet orders. Tickets are not available via phone or at the box office. Offer may be revoked/modified at any time without notice.