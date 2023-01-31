Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2-For-1 Tickets Now On Sale for NYC Off Broadway Week Featuring TITANIQUE, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More

2-For-1 Tickets Now On Sale for NYC Off Broadway Week Featuring TITANIQUE, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More

Participating shows include Asi Wind’s Inner Circle, Blue Man Group, The Play That Goes Wrong, Friends! The Musical Parody and more.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Tickets are now on sale for NYC Off-Broadway Week!

The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 23 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5. Tickets are available at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week 2023 include:

1+1*
Anthony Rapp's Without You*
Asi Wind's Inner Circle
Becomes a Woman by Betty Smith*
The Best We Could*
black odyssey*
Blue Man Group
The Coast Starlight*
Dog Man: The Musical*
Drunk Shakespeare
Endgame*
Friends! The Musical Parody
Gazillion Bubble Show
La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao
The Little Mermaid the Musical*
The Office! A Musical Parody
Perfect Crime
The Play That Goes Wrong
Solo, A Show About Friendship*
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Sugar Daddy*
The Wanderers*
Titanique*
*Notes new participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison Gets Ready to Take the Stage at 54 Below Photo
Video: Tony Nominee John-Andrew Morrison Gets Ready to Take the Stage at 54 Below
Love? Ain’t it grand…and confusing. Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison tries to figure it out with songs from Broadway and beyond. A funny, sassy, and heartfelt evening awaits you. Watch as he gives BroadwayWorld a special sneak peek of the concert in this video!
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway Photo
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway
There are only 8 performances remaining of the 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play TAKE ME OUT! See how to purchase tickets.
VIDEO: Austin Butler Talks Being on Broadway With Denzel Washington Photo
VIDEO: Austin Butler Talks Being on Broadway With Denzel Washington
Austin Butler sat down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss starring in Baz Luhrmann's recent Elvis biopic. During the interview, Butler discussed how doing Iceman Cometh with Denzel Washington on Broadway changed his career, crediting Washington has one of the reasons he secured the role of Elvis. Watch the interview now!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/29/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/29/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/29/2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Bane Griffith Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as 'Little Michael' Beginning TonightBane Griffith Joins MJ THE MUSICAL as 'Little Michael' Beginning Tonight
January 31, 2023

Bane Griffith will be joining the cast of MJ in the role of ‘Little Michael’ beginning tonight, Tuesday, January 31, sharing the role with Christian Wilson. Originally from Houston, Texas, Bane will make his Broadway debut in the production.
CABARET, A NEW BRAIN, and More Set For Barrington Stage Company's 2023 SeasonCABARET, A NEW BRAIN, and More Set For Barrington Stage Company's 2023 Season
January 31, 2023

Barrington Stage Company has announced its 2023 season, that will feature two major musical revivals, two world premiere plays, and two modern classic play revivals. The season kicks off with Cabaret, playing June 14-July 8 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage.
Designers Behind BLACK PANTHER and More Join THE WIZ; Full Design Team Announced!Designers Behind BLACK PANTHER and More Join THE WIZ; Full Design Team Announced!
January 31, 2023

The design team has been announced for the all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz. The Wiz will launch a national tour in Fall of 2023 in Baltimore, MD before returning to Broadway for a limited engagement in the 2023/24 season. Learn more about the team and the production here!
All New Production of PETER PAN Will Embark on Tour in 2024All New Production of PETER PAN Will Embark on Tour in 2024
January 31, 2023

An all-new production of the timeless Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, PETER PAN will embark on tour in 2024! The new production will premiere at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN this December.
Lena Hall, Brittney Johnson, Eleri Ward Set For BROADWAY SINGS ADELE at Sony HallLena Hall, Brittney Johnson, Eleri Ward Set For BROADWAY SINGS ADELE at Sony Hall
January 31, 2023

On February 26 at 7:30pm, a bombshell cast of stars including Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), and Eleri Ward (Only Gold) will belt out new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Adele, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.
share