2-For-1 Tickets Now On Sale for NYC Off Broadway Week Featuring TITANIQUE, Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU & More
Participating shows include Asi Wind’s Inner Circle, Blue Man Group, The Play That Goes Wrong, Friends! The Musical Parody and more.
Tickets are now on sale for NYC Off-Broadway Week!
The biannual program is celebrating its 14th year and will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 23 Off-Broadway shows from February 13 through March 5. Tickets are available at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week.
Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week 2023 include:
1+1*
Anthony Rapp's Without You*
Asi Wind's Inner Circle
Becomes a Woman by Betty Smith*
The Best We Could*
black odyssey*
Blue Man Group
The Coast Starlight*
Dog Man: The Musical*
Drunk Shakespeare
Endgame*
Friends! The Musical Parody
Gazillion Bubble Show
La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao
The Little Mermaid the Musical*
The Office! A Musical Parody
Perfect Crime
The Play That Goes Wrong
Solo, A Show About Friendship*
Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical
Sugar Daddy*
The Wanderers*
Titanique*
*Notes new participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.
