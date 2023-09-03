2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Funny Girl and Once Upon a One More Time play their final performances today, September 3, 2023.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 3 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center Photo 4 Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, September 3, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to two productions. Funny Girl takes its final bow at the August Wilson Theatre following 130 previews and 599 regular performances; and Once Upon a One More Time will conclude its run at the Marquis Theatre following 42 previews and 81 regular performances.

Check out a full list of upcoming Broadway shows.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and  Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob  Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story  by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.  

Funny Girl is currently starring Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, Tony and Olivier Award  nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and  four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh in a critically acclaimed, record-breaking run. The riginal revival cast included Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life  on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most  beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic  songs in theatre history including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” Michael Mayer’s bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.  

The show broke its own box office record for the highest grossing 8-performance week at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending August 27 with a final gross of $2,133,143.44. The show breaks its own box office record for an 8-performance week of $2,062,739, set the week ending January 8. Just last month, the production recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August  Wilson Theatre. 

The 2023-24 North American Tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, from September 9-16, 2023, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including recently announced engagements in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty musical comedy featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside). The musical began previews on May 13, 2023 at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, and celebrated opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023. 

Fully authorized and licensed post-conservatorship by Britney Spears, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairytale where “happily ever after” will never be the same. 

Starring in the Original Broadway Cast of Once Upon A One More Time are Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C. 

Plans are currently underway for a national tour and multiple international productions, to be announced at a later date.



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Coopers Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO

Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein film starring Bradley Cooper, who also co-wrote and directed the feature, opened at the Venice Film Festival this weekend. Check out what the critics had to say!

2
Franne Lee, Tony Award-Winning Costume and Set Designer, Has Passed Away Photo
Franne Lee, Tony Award-Winning Costume and Set Designer, Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony award-winning Broadway set and costume designer Franne Lee, best known for her work on Hal Prince's Sweeney Todd and Candide, has passed away. She was 81.

3
Legendary Singer/Songwriter Jimmy Buffett Passes Away at 76 Photo
Legendary Singer/Songwriter Jimmy Buffett Passes Away at 76

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett, whose catalog and lifestyle formed the musical Escape to Margaritaville, has passed away at 76. 

4
Jessica Vosk, Kara Lindsay, & Elizabeth Teeter Lead Broadway-Aimed BEACHES Reading Photo
Jessica Vosk, Kara Lindsay, & Elizabeth Teeter Lead Broadway-Aimed BEACHES Reading

BroadwayWorld has learned that Jessica Vosk and Kara Lindsay led a reading for the upcoming Beaches musical this week, ahead of a run at Theatre Calgary in Canada.

More Hot Stories For You

Franne Lee, Tony Award-Winning Costume and Set Designer, Has Passed AwayFranne Lee, Tony Award-Winning Costume and Set Designer, Has Passed Away
Legendary Singer/Songwriter Jimmy Buffett Passes Away at 76Legendary Singer/Songwriter Jimmy Buffett Passes Away at 76
Broadway Licensing Group Acquires HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Amateur Licensing Rights for School ProductionsBroadway Licensing Group Acquires HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Amateur Licensing Rights for School Productions
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Creators Fatboy Slim and David Byrne Hit The Dance FloorVideo: HERE LIES LOVE Creators Fatboy Slim and David Byrne Hit The Dance Floor

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
WICKED

Recommended For You