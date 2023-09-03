2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, September 3, 2023, Broadway says goodbye to two productions. Funny Girl takes its final bow at the August Wilson Theatre following 130 previews and 599 regular performances; and Once Upon a One More Time will conclude its run at the Marquis Theatre following 42 previews and 81 regular performances.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

Funny Girl is currently starring Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh in a critically acclaimed, record-breaking run. The riginal revival cast included Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” Michael Mayer’s bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.

The show broke its own box office record for the highest grossing 8-performance week at the August Wilson Theatre for the week ending August 27 with a final gross of $2,133,143.44. The show breaks its own box office record for an 8-performance week of $2,062,739, set the week ending January 8. Just last month, the production recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August Wilson Theatre.

The 2023-24 North American Tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, from September 9-16, 2023, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including recently announced engagements in Los Angeles and Washington D.C.

Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty musical comedy featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside). The musical began previews on May 13, 2023 at the Marquis Theatre in New York City, and celebrated opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Fully authorized and licensed post-conservatorship by Britney Spears, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairytale where “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Starring in the Original Broadway Cast of Once Upon A One More Time are Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C.

Plans are currently underway for a national tour and multiple international productions, to be announced at a later date.