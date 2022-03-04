1974 Interview With Liza Minnelli, John Kander, and Fred Ebb Will Stream Online

The New York Public Library's Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) will stream a rarely-seen 1974 interview with musical theatre icons Liza Minnelli, John Kander, and Fred Ebb.

Presented in honor of John Kander's 95th birthday on March 18 and Liza Minnelli's birthday on March 12, the interview recorded in 1974 has never been previously presented online, outside the walls of the Library.

Musical theatre greats Liza Minnelli, composer John Kander, and lyricist Fred Ebb discuss their admiration for one another's talents, and the development of an unusual and successful three-way collaboration. Among topics discussed is their creative process, their first stage collaboration, the 1965 Broadway musical Flora, the Red Menace, which marked Minnelli's Broadway debut at age 19, and the first production with songs by Kander and Ebb. They also discuss their impressions of legendary directors, George Abbott, Hal Prince, and Bob Fosse.

Produced by the Theatre on Film and Tape (TOFT), the interview was recorded at the Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center and is presented here as part of our ongoing series, "The Creative Process."

A Zoom webinar link will be emailed to registrants two days before the event, and again on the day of the program.

Learn more and register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-creative-process-liza-minnelli-john-kander-and-fred-ebb-tickets-256368062777.