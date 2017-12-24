12 Days of Christmas with Charles Busch: Day 11- Michael Buble Sings Meredith Wilson

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the great Charles Busch to share his favorite holiday performances. Check back daily to get in the holiday spirit in time for December 25 and to find out what else made his list!

This song was written by Meredith Wilson for the 1964 Broadway show "Here's Love." I saw the original production when I was ten years old. I was hopelessly stage struck and wanted desperately to be a child star. My father read in the newspaper that they were looking for children to be replacements in the Broadway company. My father knew what it was like to have show business dreams. He had wanted to be an opera star. He couldn't care less if I missed school. We drove into the city from Hartsdale. I had my song "Where is Love" from "Oliver" all rehearsed. When we got to the theatre, well, as usual, my father was not a detail person, and we missed the audition by two days. My theatrical dreams were put on hold. This is the one holiday standard that came from "Here's Love" and it's sung very appealingly in this video by Michael Buble.

Busch is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, The Lady in Question, Red Scare on Sunset and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, which ran five years and is one of the longest running plays in Off-Broadway history. His play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife ran for 777 performances on Broadway and won Mr. Busch the Outer Circle Critics John Gassner Award and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2003, Mr. Busch received a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. Mr. Busch made his directorial debut with the film A Very Serious Person, which premiered at the 2006 Tribeca Film Festival, where it won an honorable mention. He is also the subject of the documentary film The Lady in Question is Charles Busch.

