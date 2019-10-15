10th Anniversary Celebration Of The Novel DAUGHTERS OF THE STONE Announced
Join the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute(CCCADI) and author, Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa, as we invite her readers to an intimate gathering and reading in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of her novel, Daughters of the Stone on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm - 9:00. Enjoy a special guest reader, music, and food at this festivity. CCCADI is located at 120 East 125th Street, between Lexington and Park Avenues in Manhattan. Admission is free but please register via event brite:
Daughters of the Stone was a finalist for the PEN/Robert Bingham Fellowship for Writers. It is described as a lyrical powerful novel about a family of Afro-Puerto Rican women spanning five generations, detailing their physical and spiritual journey from the Old World to the New. Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa shows great skill and warmth in the telling of a heartbreaking, inspirational story about mothers and daughters, and the ways in which they hurt and save one another.
Dahlma Llanos-Figueroa was born in Puerto Rico and raised in New York City. She is a product of the Puerto Rican communities on the island and in the South Bronx. She attended the New York City public school system and received her academic degrees from SUNY at Buffalo and Queens College (CUNY). As a child she was sent to live with her grandparents in Puerto Rico where she was introduced to the culture of rural Puerto Rico, including the storytelling that came naturally to the women in her family, especially the older women. Much of her work is based on her experiences during this time. Dahlma's short stories have appeared in anthologies and literary journals. Visit www.DahlmaLlanosFigueroa.com to learn more about Dahlma and to purchase her novel.
Founded in 1976 by Dr. Marta Moreno Vega, and now under the leadership of Melody Capote, the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is a vibrant home for global Afro-descendent cultural programming. A multi-disciplinary center based in East Harlem, New York City, CCCADI integrates art, education, activism and conscious cultural tourism to foster social transformation. The Center documents and present the creative genius of African Diaspora cultures; prepare the next generation of cultural leaders; and unite Diaspora communities. CCCADI carries out its mission through public art exhibitions, performances, educational programs, workshops, conferences and international exchanges, and reaches more than 20,000 people annually throughout New York City, Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe. For additional information please visit: https://www.cccadi.org/.
