$10k Grant Applications Now Open for Independent Harlem Businesses

BET, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, announced today that the Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative, a $100,000 program created to provide support to small Harlem businesses in partnership with the 125th Street Business Improvement District (BID) and the Apollo Theater, will be accepting applications as of March 1, 2022 until March 31, 2022. Established in 2020 in response to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black communities, this third round of the microgrant initiative will continue to aid in small business recovery.

Through this initiative, ten local Harlem businesses and nonprofits will receive a $10,000 grant from BET to support their continued recovery from COVID-19 and to honor the entrepreneurial spirit of Soul Train's innovator and pioneer, Don Cornelius. To date, the 2020 and 2021 Harlem Microgrant program has awarded 40 recipients and, in this iteration with BET, will continue to provide relief and resources to the community.

Through social impact partnerships, BET continues to support Black communities as they emerge stronger post-COVID," says Jeanine Liburd, BET's Chief Social Impact and Communications Officer. "From providing COVID-19 relief through BET's Saving Our Selves Fund to establishing the Harlem Entrepreneurial Microgrant Initiative, BET is focused on being a resource to our communities during challenging times and we will absolutely continue to use our platforms to uplift the communities we serve."

"Small businesses and cultural organizations are staples in the Harlem community. Our social impact partnership with BET takes the Apollo Theater and 125th Street BID's microgrant program to a new and important higher level," says Barbara Askins, 125th Street BID's President and CEO. "We are now able to bring additional financial support for those who are surviving COVID-19 and need continued support to move into sustainability."

"The Apollo remains committed to providing support to our neighbors. As we enter year three, it's clear that even though we are all still dealing with the effects of COVID, the Harlem community remains resilient," said Jonelle Procope, Apollo Theater's President and CEO. "We hope that this partnership with BET and 125th Street BID will contribute to our vibrant community."

Independently owned and operated businesses and non-profit organizations in Harlem, New York are encouraged to apply for the Harlem Entrepreneurial Micro-Grant Initiative. Applications will be open from March 1 to March 31, and recipients will be notified the week of April 24. To review the complete eligibility requirements and submit an application, please download and complete the application here.