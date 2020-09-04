100 New York Arts Workers Will Assemble in Times Square to Sing 'Will I' for BE AN #ARTSHERO: ARTS WORKERS UNITE

Be An #ArtsHero: “Arts Workers Unite” will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020, starting at 8am.

"Be An #ArtsHero," an intersectional grassroots campaign to get the U.S. Senate to pass emergency Arts relief, has dedicated Labor Day as a nationwide Day of Action called "Arts Workers Unite," calling for proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector.

Across the country, Arts Workers will assemble to call on their Senators to advocate for Arts & Culture Workers and Institutions. These demonstrations will include Arts workers singing "Will I?" from the musical Rent, giving voice to the millions of unemployed Arts Workers and suffering Arts Institutions that have been left out of the Federal relief conversation.

A dynamic and diverse cross-section of 100 New York Arts Workers will briefly assemble in Times Square to sing "Will I?" from Rent. The song's pointed questions 'Will I lose my dignity? Will someone care. Will I wake tomorrow from this nightmare?" will be followed by 100 seconds of silence: a second for each U.S. Senator. Participation is STRICTLY limited to 100 participants for symbolic and safety reasons. This event is endorsed by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Presented under the Direction of Sam Buntrock (Tony & Olivier award-nomination, Sunday in the Park with George) and Musical Direction by Kimberly Grigsby (Amélie, Spring Awakening).

The Be An #ArtsHero Team will host a series of Instagram Live broadcasts with Arts Workers, Celebrities, and Arts Institutions throughout the day demonstrating how easy and important it is to call a Senator and ask for support.

"The Ghostlight Panel: Changing The Conversation About The Creative Economy": at 8pm ET, a panel discussing the socioeconomic impact of the Arts & Culture sector in the United States. Confirmed panelists include: Annaleigh Ashford (Tony Award-winning Actor/Singer), Peter Marks (Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post.), Nataki Garrett (Artistic Director, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Michael Seman (Co-author of Brookings Institution's Lost Art: Measuring Covid-19's Devastating Impact on America's Creative Economy), Kenney M. Green (Producing Artistic Director, Depot Theatre/Musician/Nightlife Entertainer), and Nikkole Salter (Chair of Political Engagement Committee, Dramatists Guild/Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-nominated Actor and Playwright).

Where:

Online: @BeAnArtsHero1 on Twitter; @BeAnArtsHero on Instagram, and Facebook Live; BeAnArtsHero.com

