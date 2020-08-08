10 Sites for Online Acting Classes from Home!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As performing arts institutions remain shut down due to the health crisis, many have been turning to online programming.

New online platforms have launched just since the beginning of the health crisis, to help those looking to hone their craft continue to do so from home. Many classes are even taught by Broadway professionals. Other institutions have simply shifted their in-person classes to a virtual format, taught over Zoom or an equivalent platform.

We've rounded up some of our top recommendations for acting, and other theatre classes you can take online right now!

BroadwayWorld Edu

BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring online triple threat classes to students around the world.

Over the 10 weeks of classes, you'll study singing, acting and dance techniques, taught by an all-star IAMT faculty - all from your home computer or mobile device.

With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts.

Instructors include Andrew Drost, Michael Minarik, Deanna Doyle, Nicholas Cunningham, and Ted Keener.

Now, for a limited time only, you can save 10% with our summer sale! Learn more and sign up here.

Michelle Danner Acting Studio

This acting studio, based out of Los Angeles, is offering online classes for adults, as well as children and teens!

You can participate from anywhere in the world, choosing a 4 or 8 consecutive week online class program that meets once a week. Each class is 1 hour and 30 minutes, and the material of classes changes weekly.

Class topics include: Acting 101, Auditioning for Film and TV On Camera, Self-tape Auditioning technique - Learn how to book the job, Breaking into the Business of Acting, Accent reduction, Voice and speech, and more!

The studio also offers classes for kids and teens, about acting, improv, filmmaking, and much more.

To learn more or to register, click here.

Broadway From Home

Broadway From Home is a digital theater workshop! Students act and sing in groups with encouragement and training from teachers including Broadway performers. All you need is an internet connection, and computer, tablet or smartphone.

The workshop starts with group warm-ups, theater games, and a Q&A session with a Broadway actor. Then the group separates into smaller online breakout rooms by age, where students work with professional actors on material from popular Broadway shows. The company will assign students their character and lines before each session, so they can look it all over before the workshop begins! Finally, the group will come back together, and perform the scenes! Students are given the opportunity to be in the spotlight as much as they wish, including the chance to sing a solo for the group.

Some previous industry guests include Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Kara Lindsay, Nik Walker, Tommy Bracco, Lauren Patten, Erin Clemons, Bradley Gibson, and many more!

Browse the classes and courses and sign up to kick-off your digital acting experience! Sign up here.

A.C.T. San Francisco

Explore your creativity in ways you never thought possible at Studio A.C.T., the Tony Award-winning American Conservatory Theater's adult part-time acting school.

Studio A.C.T. offers exciting, rewarding classes for adults of all backgrounds and levels of experience. Whether you're new to acting, a working professional looking to polish your skills, or a theater lover wanting to learn more about the art, Studio A.C.T. offers a wide range of dynamic classes designed to meet your needs.

The roster includes courses in acting, voice, audition technique, musical theater, playwriting, improv, on-camera technique, movement, clown, mask, and much more-all taught by some of the finest local professional artists in the industry-as well as master classes with local, national and international guests.

Learn more and sign up for the upcoming fall session here.

Broadway Weekends at Home

Improve on or learn an entirely new Broadway skillset from the comfort of your own home! Broadway Weekends at Home's teachers are handpicked Broadway and West End professionals, and the best in the world at what they do.

The monthly subscription, just $39/month, includes unlimited access to online classes. The subscription can be purchased here.

Or purchase a drop-in class when signing-up through the booking page here.

Classes include musical theater choreography masterclasses, dance technique classes, classes on reading music, speaking Shakespeare, and more!

Some upcoming star instructors include Ellyn Marsh, Josh Lamon, Nathan Lucrezio, Jeremy Benton, and more!

Broadway Plus

Broadway Plus allows for the unique opportunity for a private, personalized, one-on-one lesson with a Broadway star!

Choose between Dance, Voice (technique or song interpretation), Acting (monologue or scene study), Dialect Coaching/Voices, Audition Prep, A Cappella, or let Broadway Plus craft a custom lesson tailored to your needs.

Career consultation is included, for those who hope to be on Broadway themselves! Many of guests stay in touch with their instructors for years to come.

View the company's roster of Broadway talent and place a request here. The roster includes Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen, Laura Osnes, Beth Leavel, Samantha Barks, Taylor Louderman, Derek Klena, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Lauren Patten, Jenn Colella, Will Roland, and many more!

In addition, Broadway Plus occasionally hosts masterclasses open to the public. Stay up to date on all of the company's upcoming events on their Instagram.

East Valley Children's Theatre

EVCT's teaches acting classes for kids, in which students learn proper breathing and vocal techniques for articulation, projection, and voice variation, explore movement and space, explore the principles of blocking, and much more!

Kids enrolled in musical theatre will learn how to act while singing and dancing.

Children's acting classes will also help students learn and practice audition techniques.

Virtual Fall classes begin August 17. Register online for acting classes here or by calling the EVCT Office at 480-756-3828.

Learn more about the full fall lineup here.

StageMilk Drama School

StageMilk Drama School is an 8-week online training program that has now helped over 250 students take their acting to the next level. This is an in depth, highly personal course designed to inspire, educate and refocus your acting career.

Learn the essential habits, principles and techniques used by professional actors.

On the Monday of each week you will gain access to that weeks course materials which you can work through at your own pace and have access to for a lifetime. However, throughout the course your tutors will call you for one on one calls to discuss your acting career and give you more feedback.

Apply for the virtual course here.

The school also offers mini lessons on YouTube. Check out a couple below!

The Barrow Group offers a variety of acting, directing, and writing classes online via Zoom.

At the heart of the Barrow Group's approach is the desire to promote clear and concise tools outlined and published in An Actor's Companion - 99 Bits of Craft by TBG co-Artistic Director Seth Barrish.

To register for upcoming classes, click here.

Check out a sample of scene work from Seth Barrish's Online Master Class, featuring Alex Correia and Poorna Jagannathan (Big Little Lies, The Night Of), below!

The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute's Online Acting Subscription is a monthly subscription program designed for new and experienced Method Acting students alike!

This Online Acting Subscription allows all students to establish, hone, and maintain their Method Acting technique. Unlike digital learning platforms which only provide one-way teaching, this program is entirely interactive, optimized for the students' growth. All classes, workshops, lectures, and events offered as part of this unique training series are held LIVE!

Learn more about what the subscription includes here.

