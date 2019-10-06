10 Moments We Hope to See in the ALMOST FAMOUS Musical!
The Old Globe's world premiere musical Almost Famous, with book and lyrics by Academy Award winner and San Diego native Cameron Crowe, opened just last week on September 27.
BroadwayWorld is sharing ten quotes from the cult classic film that we hope made its way into the musical adaptation!
1. Wanna See Me Feed A Mouse To My Snake?
2. We are Band Aids
3. Your Aura is Purple!
4. Look Under Your Bed, It Will Set You Free
A pre-"New Girl" Zooey Deschanel shares this advice with her little brother while leaving home to become a stewardess. She's left William all of her rock and roll records - records that change his life and shape his future. We hope to see all of those beautiful retro album covers in the musical!
5. I'm Always Home, I'm Uncool
The late, great Phillip Seymour Hoffman plays real-life rock critic Lester Bangs, who shares some honest words with William about the nature of their work. He says something musical theatre audiences will certainly relate to: "The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you're uncool!"