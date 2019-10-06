10 Moments We Hope to See in the ALMOST FAMOUS Musical!

The Old Globe's world premiere musical Almost Famous, with book and lyrics by Academy Award winner and San Diego native Cameron Crowe, opened just last week on September 27.

BroadwayWorld is sharing ten quotes from the cult classic film that we hope made its way into the musical adaptation!

1. Wanna See Me Feed A Mouse To My Snake?

Billy Crudup's performance in this movie is unmatched in its self-aware, self-destructive humor. Russell ruminates on the authenticity of the house party he's attending and participates in one of the funniest, most underrated exchanges in the whole film.

2. We are Band Aids

Kate Hudson won a Golden Globe for her performance as Penny Lane: you can see why here, in her magnetic, unforgettable introduction. Penny explains she and her friends aren't groupies, but Band-Aids - they're there for the music, not the men. We can't wait to see Solea Pfeiffer 's take on the role.

3. Your Aura is Purple!

Poor, sweet William (Patrick Fugit) is just trying to talk to his mom on the phone when hippie goddess Beth shows up to tell him all about his beautiful, purple aura. In a movie full of incredible phone conversations, this is one of the best.

4. Look Under Your Bed, It Will Set You Free

A pre-"New Girl" Zooey Deschanel shares this advice with her little brother while leaving home to become a stewardess. She's left William all of her rock and roll records - records that change his life and shape his future. We hope to see all of those beautiful retro album covers in the musical!

5. I'm Always Home, I'm Uncool

The late, great Phillip Seymour Hoffman plays real-life rock critic Lester Bangs, who shares some honest words with William about the nature of their work. He says something musical theatre audiences will certainly relate to: "The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you're uncool!"

6. Feck You!

Ever want to swear at your parents but respect them enough not to do it? Anita gives us the perfect solution in this scene, which feels like it was made to get big laughs on a stage. Oscar-winning superstar Frances McDormand's exhausted reaction makes it all the more hilarious.

7. I Am A Golden God!

This is possibly the most iconic moment of the movie - Russell, high out of his mind, on the roof, saying the words every self-involved rock star in the world would LIKE to say. And it's based on a true story - Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant admits to the whole thing

8. It's All Happening

The rally cry of the Band Aids has got to make it into the musical. "It's all happening" speaks to the here-and-now, and to enjoying everything life throws at you. Where better to celebrate those things than in the theater?

9. I Have To Go Home

The "Tiny Dancer" scene is simply one of the most heartwarming scenes in all of cinema. The band has an argument and comes back together through song. With Elton John being no stranger to Broadway audiences, there's no way this beautiful moment gets left out.

10. Rockstars Have Kidnapped My Son

Frances McDormand's panicked-but-measured delivery of this iconic line in front of her college class has us in stitches just thinking about it. We can't wait to see how it translates to the stage!





